Best 15 Products to Sell Online

Thinking about selling online? Or perhaps you’re already selling online and are looking to expand your ecommerce offerings with a new product line? Either way, what do you sell to make the maximum amount of sales and optimum profits?

Popular Products to Sell Online

To give you a nudge in the right direction, take a look at the following 15 most popular products to sell online.

Maternity Wear

Being expected to grow by as much as 2.01%, maternity wear would be a good choice of products to sell on the internet. What’s great about becoming a maternity wear brand is that you can easily extend your product range to other related items, such as babywear and even pregnancy health and wellbeing products. If you’ve already had a baby, you might want to start your own maternity wear online store by selling your own second-hand maternity clothes.

Video Games

As video games tend to be pricey, consumers often turn to independent sellers to pick up a bargain. If you’ve got an eye for a good game, try your luck at buying and selling video games. Even the old retro Amiga and Amstrad games from the 80s and 90s are coming back in fashion, so virtually anything goes when selling video games.

Phone Accessories

In 2017, 79% of smartphone owners used a protective case on their phone. With mobile phones becoming an increasingly ubiquitous part of our lives, it stands to reason phone accessories are great items to sell online. Not only are such products becoming progressively more popular but, as they are typically small and light, posting phone accessories doesn’t cost the earth, making them a viable product to sell on an online store.

Shapewear

Shapewear products are growing in popularity making them fabulous items to sell online. In fact, by 2022 the shapewear industry is expected to reach a staggering $5.6 billion in sales. Get a slice of the shapewear action and help women (and men) walk out with a body they are confident with, by selling the likes of firming torsettes, bodysuits and seamless high leg knickers online.

Watches

A whopping 1.2 billion watches are sold throughout the world each year. Tap into this incredibly popular market by selling watches online. From minimalist designs to traditional watches, there is so much choice and different tastes to appeal to when selling this popular fashion accessory. Not only are watches always going to be in demand but they’re small and light to post – perfect for online sales.

LEGOs

If the children’s infatuation with Lego has long subsided, now’s the time to clean out their rooms and put Lego collections up for sale online. This highly sought-after and timeless product is hailed as one of the most profitable products to sell on eBay and Amazon.

Videos and Courses

If you’ve got a talent you could teach why not make money from your skills by selling online videos and courses? With more than 8,000 courses being taught to 800,000 students, online course and video marketplaces like Udemy make buying and selling courses and videos online incredibly easy and popular.

Bags

Bags for school, bags for busy mums, bags for walking… It’s safe to say bags are a diverse and useful fashion product. And with the bag industry worth an eye-watering $151 billion, you could do a lot worse than selling this accessory we can’t live without online. To successfully sell bags online, it’s a good idea to create a relationship with a wholesaler so you can buy the bags cheaply and sell them for a profit. Alternatively, why not design your own bags?

eBooks

Ever thought on writing a book? If you’ve got a fascinating story to tell or in-depth knowledge of something people would want to learn, but it into an eBook and start selling it to a global audience online. Thanks to the arrival of devices like the Kindle and Kobo, eBooks are the most popular item to download digitally. You can sell your eBooks with ease by making the most of self-publishing platforms like Amazon’s Kindle Store.

Portable Lights

Whether you attach them to your phone for a convenient light in the dark or to your cap when you go for a night-time run, portable lights are an extremely useful product and one that is rapidly gaining momentum in the popularity stakes. In fact, statistics show that the portable light industry is now worth around $3.44 billion. These compact lights are easy to post and can be drop-shipped from the the manufacturer and sold online for a tidy profit.

Custom-made Jewelry

Nobody can resist a beautiful and unique piece of custom-made jewellery. From custom-made engagement rings to a bespoke necklace for your loved one, purchasing custom-made jewellery is a popular way to purchase unique items for bargain prices. If you’re skilled in making jewellery, why not set up your own custom-made jewellery store online? Market your products on the likes of Pinterest and Instagram and build up a following of loyal fans and customers you can ship out your beautiful items to from anywhere in the world.

Photographs

Did you know that with 70 million photos, vectors and illustrations being sold on Shutterstock, photographs and the top digital product to sell? Turn your love for photography into a profitable business by selling your stand-out images to the likes of Shutterstock, DigiLabs, iStock and more.

Books

Despite the rise in eBooks, paper and hardback books still make profitable items to sell online. Amazon’s book sales figures remain healthy and what’s great about selling books is that you can have fun browsing second-hand shops and selling timeless second-hand books for a tidy profit.

Rock-n-Roll Apparel

There will always be a market for rock n roll apparel, such as old tickets from an iconic concert, album covers and t-shirts of legendary bands and artists. If you’ve got rock n roll items to sell or have the means of finding sought-after, music-related products, make an attractive profit selling these in-demand items online.

Restored Furniture

Shabby chic furniture is in hot demand, with many loving the vintage, rustic look that giving old junk a new lease of life provides. Capitalize on our obsession with vintage furniture by upcycling old items and creating your own shabby chic online store.