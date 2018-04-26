How to Turn Your Product Launch from Blah to Brilliant with this Checklist

Getting ready to go to market is a crazy, exciting, and stressful time. You’re probably pretty stoked, but almost certainly sleep-deprived and second-guessing yourself.

Are you really ready to launch your product?

I mean, this is your baby.

As your launch approaches, it may feel as though you’ve waited your entire life for this moment. All of your hard work, the sacrifices you’ve made for your startup, and the wicked-long hours you’ve put in–it’s all about to pay off!

Well, unless you screw it up.

Ah, yes … there’s that little voice of self-doubt, nagging away over your shoulder, causing you to rethink the whole thing.

What if we’re forgetting something?

What if we’re not ready?

What if we’re just not good enough?

You’re not alone: I think pretty well every entrepreneur has these misgivings before a product launch. It doesn’t even matter if it’s your first product or your 45th–you want it to go off without a hitch.

The secret to keeping that negative self-talk at bay is to make sure you are well and truly prepared. And the secret to being well and truly prepared is to take the wisdom and experience of those who have gone before you and turn it into tools you can use to ensure your own success.

This handy infographic from AMaqsood is packed full of product-launch wisdom and organized into a tidy checklist you can keep at hand to review (again and again and again) as you prepare to launch.

From legal to marketing to pricing, collateral, lead gen, and more, make sure all of your bases are covered so you can have the best product launch yet.

Check it out:

Click here for a larger image…