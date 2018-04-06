12 Public Facebook Groups You Should Join for Great Business Insights

With more than 2.2 billion active members, Facebook remains one of the most widely used social media platforms out there. As an entrepreneur, this site provides value beyond a social media marketing channel for your business — you can (and should) join one of the thousands of public groups geared toward users who want management and industry insights.We asked Young Entrepreneur Council about their favorite business-oriented Facebook groups:

“What public-facing Facebook group is the best for advice on managing and industry insights?”

Public Facebook Groups for Business Advice

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Digital Marketing Questions

“Most public-facing Facebook groups get too big to be effective and are quickly taken over by spam and unanswered questions. I’ve found that Digital Marketing Questions, with its more than 12,000 members, still has a quick turnaround on questions and is free of spam.” ~ Nick Eubanks, I’m From The Future

2. The Startup Chat

“From fundraising mistakes to building a board of directors, you will find your answers on The Startup Chat. The group, which was started by two successful entrepreneurs, provides information that is valuable and actionable. Also, they post often and have a genuine nature.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

3. BAMF

“BAMF has exploded exponentially and has phenomenal resources for both marketing and technology. There are frequent resource giveaways and it’s well-moderated.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

4. Harvard Business Review

“The Harvard Business Review Facebook group has a useful mix of industry news, analysis and links to live events that discuss trending topics of interest to business leaders.” ~ Vik Patel, Future Hosting

5. 60 Second Persuasion

“Managers often need to use the art of persuasion to get their team on board or close an important deal. This group helps keep your persuasion skills fresh and top of mind. 60 Second Persuasion frequently shares new articles on persuasion and people will chime in with tips based on their own experiences.” ~ Syed Balkhi, OptinMonster

6. Millionaire Mindset

“Millionaire Mindset is a public group where they share motivational business quotes and entrepreneurs ask questions for advice. The group is active and a great resource for anyone looking to join a community of business people to help inspire them.” ~ Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

7. Software as a Service (SaaS) Growth Hacks

“Aaron Krall’s SaaS Growth Hacks is a fantastic resource for those working in the SaaS ecosystem. Mostly frequented by founders, the group is happy to supply answers to any questions related to SaaS. It has a strong community feel and is a go-to forum for actionable advice related to running and growing a SaaS business.” ~ Thomas Smale, FE International

8. Internet Marketing Superfriends

“Internet Marketing Superfriends is solely focused on being a progressive group that shares insight. It’s beginner friendly and you’ll find tons of tips and advice answered by professionals. It’s an inviting space so you never feel intimidated, and you can ask questions while learning a lot from the conversations already going on.” ~ Arman Assadi

9. Humans of Online Business

“Humans of Online Business helps young entrepreneurs who make a majority of their revenue from owning an online business to embrace a less “attached” role in all our businesses. It’s mainly for people who are entrepreneurs for freedom and want to run companies that maximize freedom of choice as much as possible.” ~ Cody McLain, SupportNinja

10. Business Adviser

“The Business Adviser Facebook page serves as a great source of up-to-date information on how to manage and grow businesses across different sectors. While I particularly like their “how to” videos, I also spend time in going through the advice and blog posts they share. The page also keeps me updated on events targeted at entrepreneurs.” ~ Derek Robinson, Top Notch Dezigns

11. Well Moderated Local Groups

“There are many groups on Facebook, but I prefer local Facebook groups because you chase insight while also building a personal relationship. Anytime I want to learn a new skill, I search Facebook groups to see if there is a local fit for the skill I want to learn then I get involved in that community.” ~ Brandon Stapper, Crown Growth

12. YEC

“Young Entrepreneur Council has been a gold mine of networking opportunities, and it has really helped to grow my business. The YEC Facebook group is just one facet of what the YEC does, but it’s an extremely useful one. I enjoy reading what entrepreneurs like me have to say on a wide variety of business-related topics.” ~ Karl Kangur, MRR Media