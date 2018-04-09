The Food Waste Reduction Alliance reports that restaurants throw away about 85% of their unused food. SimpleOrder, a restaurant inventory management software, supplied Small Business Trends with ideas to cut down on food waste in your small restaurant.

Tips for Restaurant Food Waste

Donate Leftovers

Charitable organizations are always looking for packaged ingredients, entrees and other types of excess food to feed the homeless. Finding these organizations in your community is often as simple as finding a good portal to evaluate them for you.

Check Your Perishables

Airtight containers need to be marked with the date fruits and vegetables arrive and when they are no longer acceptable for consumption. The team at SimpleOrder suggests these foods can be dehydrated so they last longer. If you plan your storage areas so perishable goods are more visible, there’s less chance for waste.

Change Your Menu

If you can analyze which menu items make the most waste, you can reduce their portion sizes or eliminate them altogether.

Buy High End Equipment

Even something as small as a high-quality potato peeler can reduce waste and increase profits over time. By spending more now for high quality kitchen equipment, you won’t have to lose money later on escalating food waste and the costs associated.

Inventory Regularly

Knowing what you’ve got in stock and what’s almost expired is an excellent way to reduce waste. Shopping for good inventory software will help you track what’s consumed on a daily basis and what items often sit before being used.

Cut Out Niche Ingredients

Specialty ingredients can sit on the shelf and go bad before they are used. If you take the items that use these ingredients off your menu completely, you’ll cut down on waste. Or, you might try substituting ingredients you use for another entree as well to save money. Going through your sales numbers should point you in the right direction.

Automate Your Inventory Tracking

Automated tracking systems that work with your inventory reduce over ordering and waste by proxy. The best of these can even help you to track your numbers on a daily basis.

Train New Hires to Reduce Waste

New employees need to be educated on your waste reduction culture as soon as you hire them. Don’t forget to look for their feedback on how you can improve processes too.

Log Those Leftovers

Every small restaurant should have a team dedicated to logging waste to help you understand where it is happening and how to reduce it. Everything needs to be categorized based on how you dispose of it — compost, landfill or recycling. Tracking things this way gives you a very clear picture of what you sell versus what you throw away.

Develop a Composting Program

Putting together a composting program is one of the quickest ways to reduce your restaurant waste. Find out how to separate everything into the proper categories and get the right containers to compost what’s biodegradable.