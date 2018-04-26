While Fortune 500 brands enjoy an advantage in scale, small businesses thrive by differentiating themselves through agility and personal customer service. And for family-owned luxury bed linen manufacturer Matouk, choosing the right technology partners empowered the company to compete on price and service while growing customer relationships against their web-based competitors — the result is a 223% ROI over just six months.

Founded in 1929, Matouk has thrived through almost a century of challenges in part because of its commitment to customers, and its knack for adapting to meet their needs. In 2014, Matouk recognized that it needed a powerful technology platform that could improve everything from customer interactions to inventory and shop floor management. With more than 100 employees, Matouk runs most of its manufacturing in one factory. While the physical operations ran under one roof, Matouk’s IT systems did not. Financials, orders and inventory, and shipping management were all built on separate systems, making integrations difficult and limited in scope. In addition, there was no platform for feedback with Matouk’s shop floor, and no CRM, which prevented the business from having a complete view of their customer.

To streamline business processes, Matouk chose Salesforce CRM and Rootstock, an AppExchange partner and Salesforce-native ERP solution, and is well on the path to modernizing management of its manufacturing business. A new report from Nucleus Research found that the integrated CRM and ERP project has enabled Matouk to drive greater visibility and productivity across all facets of its business. Accelerating time-to-promise and accuracy of price quotes drove increased order volumes, supporting year-on-year growth of more than 10% while improving margins and customer satisfaction.

“Having an integrated CRM and ERP system has helped us unlock efficiencies that we knew our business was capable of,” said George Matouk, CEO of Matouk. “The ROI data is a clear indication that the right IT investment can be a boon to any business.”

Through the use of automation and improved technology management, Matouk has improved in a number of key areas, including:

Increased manufacturing staff productivity with automation and controls that enable the company to increase output without a corresponding increase in manufacturing staff.

with automation and controls that enable the company to increase output without a corresponding increase in manufacturing staff. Increased customer service productivity with Salesforce Community Cloud to provide self-service to customers, reducing the burden on internal customer service staff while accelerating issue resolution.

with Salesforce Community Cloud to provide self-service to customers, reducing the burden on internal customer service staff while accelerating issue resolution. Increased marketing automation capabilities that have increased both the volume and personalization of digital marketing campaigns with the same number of staff.

American small businesses, particularly manufacturers, face significant headwinds that take smart leadership and smarter technology to overcome. Matouk has proven that with the right mix of customer-centric tools that reduce manual processes and augment current staff, even long-standing businesses can grow and thrive.

The ROI percentage is based on a case study conducted by Nucleus Research and sponsored by Salesforce. Additional information and the full report is available here.

Republished by permission. Original here.