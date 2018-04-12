New Skype for Content Creators Targeted to Live Streamers and Video Bloggers

Content creators have become an industry to themselves. And companies that provide communication solutions have been adapting their products to meet the particular needs of this growing user base. Skype for Content Creators is the latest feature, which will allow creators to record videos, podcasts, and live streaming calls.

Skype Content Creators Mode

On the Skype blog, the company says these creators will be able to make recordings without having to invest in expensive studio equipment. As long as you have a Windows 10 or Mac computer, you can use Skype Content Creators to place and record calls.

With this feature, creators as well as small businesses who have podcasts can now engage even more with their audience within the Skype platform.

Live broadcasting is being adopted by more platforms to meet the growing demand of online communities, both consumers and organizations. YouTube made the same move just last month, by simplifying live streaming even more.

Skype is also simplifying the process. In the blog, it said it is making it easier than ever to use the audio and video for creating collaborative and engaging content with as little as two steps. Skype unlocks your content from within the Skype for Desktop app so you can set up your calls to live stream them on the platform of your choice.

With Content Creators mode, you can place and record calls directly in NewTek NDI–enabled software, including Wirecast, Xsplit, and Vmix. The NDI platform is a royalty-free standard which enables video-compatible products to communicate, deliver, and receive broadcast quality video.

When a call is recorded you can import it into different apps such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Audition for editing. But Skype points out there is no need for additional recording or screen capture solutions. It says it will, “Provide clean feeds of all group video call participants to your choice of NewTek NDI–enabled software, dramatically simplifying the process of using Skype within collaborative content.”

Skype for Content Creators will be available this summer for Windows 10 and Mac users.