Promo Partners With Shutterstock Giving Small Businesses More Video Options

Promo, a video creation solution made by Slidely, has announced it has formed a partnership with Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK). This arrangement will increase Promo’s 3.5 million video library to more than 12.5 million premium quality videos.

Slidely and Shutterstock Partnership

As part of the partnership, Shutterstock is making more than 9 million videos available to Promo. With the creative tools Promo provides, users will be able to customize the videos to create video ads without having to break the bank.

For small businesses, the ability to create professional quality videos on a single platform means reaching a larger audience across different platforms. The videos can be used on social media channels, in television advertisements, as educational videos, on websites, in multimedia presentations and more.

The collaboration between both companies comes at a time when video is playing a growing role in how businesses communicate with their customers. Alex Reynolds, Senior Director, Platform Solutions at Shutterstock, explained the trend in the press release.

He said, “The video needs of advertisers and marketers are continuing to grow rapidly, so we are excited to be able to put our premium content at the fingertips of Promo’s users. Promo’s easy to use video creation tool opens up the opportunity for any business to create professional video ads and we are delighted to be supplying content to Promo’s expanding user base.”

What is Promo?

Launched in August 2016, Promo was formed to give businesses of any size access to the creative process of quality videos without the high learning curve or cost. The company provides premium footage, pre-edited quality licensed music, and attention-grabbing copy so anyone can create a quality video on its editor. Promo is also an official Facebook & Instagram Marketing Partner so you can seamlessly add your videos on two of the most popular social media channels.

The addition of nine million more videos is going to be a boon for Promo, which will give small businesses, and anyone else for that matter, more choices to get the right video for their ad.

In the press release, Tom More, CEO of Slidely, said, “Adding their nine million premium videos will enable us to improve our creative offering by providing a much more diversified selection, supply the ever-growing demand for high quality video and cater many more business types and needs, as more businesses join and create videos in growing frequencies.”

How Much is Promo?

Promo has a pricing structure designed to serve organizations of all sizes. The Basic plan is $39 per month, and it will give you one video per month for a total of 12 for the year. The Plus gives you 48 videos for the year at $69 per month, and the Pro will increase the videos to 120 for $139 per month. The Agency plan is available for $249 per month for 180 videos. These rates apply if you pay for the entire year, which comes out to a 30 percent savings over the monthly subscription.

The integration will take effect in the next couple of months.