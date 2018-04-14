How to Turn Your Ecommerce Sales from Blah to Fantastic with Social Media (INFOGRAPHIC)

Social media is not just a great tool to promote your business and draw customer attention. If used optimally, it can also be an effective ecommerce platform for your small business. That’s according to product review and coupon site, 16best.net.

The site has gathered data to show the potential of social media to drive sales.

Social Shoppers’ Spending on the Rise

Data shows Shopify users referred by Pinterest spend an average of $80. Those referred by Facebook spend an average of $40.

Other social media platforms are also driving sales for businesses.

Average order value driven by Instagram is $65. While Twitter and Google+ drive average sales of $46.29 and $40 respectively.

Buyers Have Become More Social

Judging by the growing popularity of social media, it’s no surprise social commerce is becoming bigger every day.

An increasing number of consumers are using social networking sites before, during and after a purchase. The majority of consumers (87 percent) say social media helps them decide what to buy. And most of them (90 percent) try to reach out to brands via social media.

It’s also interesting to note how a large number of consumers (59 percent) think customer service through social media has made it easier to get questions answered and issues resolved.

How to Make the Most of Social Media as an Ecommerce Business

A closer look into research reveals top reasons users follow brands on social media. Apart from promotions and discounts, latest product information and customer service play major roles in driving users to brands on social media.

Data further reveals users’ interest in accessing entertaining content such as photos and videos. To strike a chord with the audience, it therefore makes sense to post more diverse and engaging content.

Using Social Media for Ecommerce

Can’t wait to start using social media as an ecommerce business? Check out the infographic below to better understand social commerce: