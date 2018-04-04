Spotlight: Spray-Net Franchise Changes the House Painting Business with Tech

Carmelo Marsala started his business to fill a special niche — providing a solution for painting vinyl and aluminum doors, windows and other challenging surfaces. Spray-Net offers franchisees — and their customers — a unique solution.

The company has developed its own line of exclusive coatings for buildings made of all different materials. Read about the business and what it offers in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does:

Provides exterior paint and finishing services.

President and founder Carmelo Marsala told Small Business Trends, “Spray-Net has created a line of proprietary coatings specifically formulated for each surface we revamp: siding, brick, stucco, doors and windows.”

Business Niche:

Using technology to create an easy-to-apply and effective coating.

Marsala says, “Spray-Net is known for the technology we use to formulate our proprietary line of coatings that can be spray-applied and last but not least the technology we’ve developed in creating a custom business software that helps our franchisees under their business and simplify their day-to-day operations.”

How the Business Got Started:

After getting into another franchise business.

Marsala explains, “While studying finance and marketing at Concordia University, I got into the painting business as a Student Painting franchisee at the age of 19. Like most painters, I did both interior and exterior work using a brush, roller and commercially-available latex paints. When my customers would ask me to paint their aluminum and vinyl doors and windows to save on the cost of replacing them, I didn’t feel good about doing it. The finish would look streaky, noticeably repainted and could eventually end up peeling. I knew brand-new siding, doors and windows were painted in a factory and if I could reproduce that same factory finish and durability on-site, then I’d be on to something. In March 2010, at the age of 23 and while still enrolled at Concordia’s John Molson School of Business, I founded Spray-Net.”

Biggest Win:

Winning the IFA’s NextGen in Franchising Global Competition.

Marsala says, “After sharing our innovative permanent exterior paint concept and growth trajectory with the panel of judges, we were thrilled to have been awarded the top prize at the IFA’s annual convention in San Antonio, Texas.”

Biggest Risk:

Taking on franchisees early.

Marsala says, “After our appearance on CBC’s Dragon Den we generated nearly 500 franchise requests. We then had to ask ourselves, ‘Should we start up franchisees we can’t fully support at this time?’ We went with it and signed on 10 new franchisees. Since we did not have full support at the time, the journey started off a little rough, but with perseverance the franchisees are now doing well.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000:

Investing in software and automation.

Work Culture:

Laid back.

Marsala explains, “There are no set schedules, no rigid procedures. However, everyone knows their work must be done and stands accountable for their own actions.”

Favorite Quote:

“If everything seems under control, you’re not going fast enough.” Mario Andretti

