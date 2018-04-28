Square Acquires Weebly Creating All-in-One Service for Small Ecommerce Businesses

Some acquisitions leave you scratching your head, but the announcement Square (NYSE: SQ) is buying Weebly for $365 million only begs the question, why did it not happen sooner?

Square Buys Weebly

When the deal is finalized, sometime in the second quarter of 2018, it will bring together two companies that seemingly belong together. Square continues to branch out from its core payment software and hardware business. And with Weebly, the payment company believes it will have access to one of the leading DIY website builders in the world. When Weebly and Square are fully integrated, it will be much easier for small businesses to deploy their ecommerce platform as an all-in-one solution.

The merger will give small businesses an integrated suite of services. In a recent press release, Square goes on to predict Weebly sellers will have, “One cohesive solution to start or grow an omnichannel business.” With over 100 partner integrations of third-party apps, Square has been able to bring POS, back-office systems, accounting, recruiting and many other services together into its ecosystem for small businesses.

The Integration

One of the challenges small businesses face when launching an ecommerce site is the many different standalone products in the marketplace. Getting applications, hardware, and platforms to work together is difficult for a person who doesn’t have the expertise to do so.

If all goes according to plan, the Square and Weebly integration will make things easier for a growing number of small business owners seeking a one-stop solution for their ecommerce.

Square wants the omnichannel experience of bringing in-person, online, and in-app interaction between buyer and seller to be easier. The company added it wants sellers to reach buyers no matter what channel they are using during discovery, purchase and even returns and exchanges. With an integrated suite of services, businesses can engage with customers, manage orders, grow sales, and make informed business decisions with greater ease.

Alyssa Henry, Seller Lead at Square, addressed what the integration will provide in the release as the company focuses on omnichannel commerce. Henry says, “From managing orders, appointments, and payments to building a website, running a business is complex, and entrepreneurs around the world want powerful and intuitive tools. Whether they’re an artist, a winemaker, or a hairdresser, with Square and Weebly sellers will have one cohesive solution to build their business.”

In an official post on the Weebly blog, founder David Rusenko explained the purchase by Square came about because of the long-standing partnership both companies have enjoyed. Meanwhile, no major changes are expected for Weebly customers.

In the post, Rusenko wrote, “Together, we will support you to build professional websites and powerful commerce experiences — whether online or in real life. This move reinforces our original mission: to help the world’s entrepreneurs succeed. As Square + Weebly, we’ll be able to help you in more powerful ways than ever before.”