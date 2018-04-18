Apply These 7 Tips When Adopting Best Practices for Take Your Dog to Work Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day is June 22. Small Business Trends spoke with spokesperson Beth Stultz about the 7 best practices for bringing Fido to the office and the good the event does.

Take Your Dog to Work Day Tips

“Pet Sitters International (PSI) created Take Your Dog to Work Day in 1999 as a unique way to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions. 2018 marks the 20th annual celebration,” she said adding there’s a free downloadable toolkit available here.

Check the Office Out

Almost everyone loves dogs, but not always at the office. The first step to a successful event is checking to make sure you don’t work with people who are afraid of, allergic to, or just generally opposed to you bringing your dog to work.

“Be respectful of those you work with and plan an alternate celebration, if necessary,” Stultz says.

Survey Your Dog’s Work-Readiness

Is Lassie nervous around new people? Does Rover get a little shy and defensive when there’s a crowd? Keep in mind if you dog has been aggressive or fearful around strangers before it might be best to leave him home.

If you’ve got the time and are so inclined, you can work with a trainer to make your dog work ready. If not just consider bringing a picture to show coworkers.

Puppy Proof Your Work Space

Making sure the place is safe for your dog is just as important. Stultz suggests you hide any wires or electrical cords and make sure to put away anything that might be toxic like correction fluid or permanent markers.

Carefully Plan Feeding Times

It’s important to plan the dog’s feeding times around what you need to do during a regular workday. You should also choose a spot that’s appropriate to let your dog relieve itself. Stultz stresses a little attention to detail can save you any embarrassment.

“During an important sales call is probably not the best time for a puppy potty break,” she says.

Put Together a Doggie Bag

Putting together a doggie bag for your pooch should include bowls, toys, a leash, some paper towels, treats, some cleanup bags and a disinfectant that is safe to use around them. Depending on how much they’ll be underfoot you might need a baby gate or a portable kennel to keep your dog safe and sound.

Don’t Force Your Dog on Co-Workers

You love your dog and are always willing to put aside some time for him. That’s not always the case with other people and sometimes coworkers don’t share your enthusiasm.

“Dog lovers will make themselves known,” Stultz says. “Sally from accounting and Joe in human resources may not want to play fetch or offer belly rubs, so be mindful of fellow employees’ time and space.”

Keep a close eye on the amount of treats that your pet gets to avoid any accidents and make sure that everyone knows candy, chocolate and other people foods are not good for your dog.

Have an Exit Plan

It’s not just a few coworkers who might not share your enthusiasm for Take Your Dog to Work Day. If your dog becomes agitated or extremely shy and nervous, you might want to take him home. Make sure you’ve made arrangements with your pet sitter to take over if you need to go back to work. Remember, you should never leave your pet in a car all alone.