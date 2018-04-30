About Us   |   Advertise

One Reaction

  1. Robert Brady
    April 30, 2018 at 10:36 am

    This is a tough situation. Since colleges can’t keep up, then most training happens on the job. However, companies are so cost-conscious that they don’t want to pay for the training. They also face the concern that if they pay to train someone, they’ll have to increase their salary or they’ll leave for a better-paying job. That makes the cost seem like a double whammy.

    Therefore, they just want to hire the “unicorn” candidate who’s perfectly qualified for their needs right away and like unicorns, those candidates don’t exist. Thus the positions remain unfilled. It’s somewhat of a paradox that I don’t see an easy solution for.

