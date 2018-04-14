Webinar Set for May Will Teach Small Businesses to Cope with Greatest Security Threats

Security, whether it is in the physical or digital world, is a big issue for businesses of all sizes. With data breaches costing companies millions in the digital world, and inventory shrinkage and theft causing similar headaches for stores, an upcoming Brivo/Small Business Trends webinar seeks to educate on the subject.
The webinar happens May 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. ET with Anita Campbell, founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, Nicki Saffell, Senior Security Consultant at Brivo, and Sara Polon, owner of Soupergirl, a DC area small business.
These thought leaders will discuss data breaches, inventory shrinkage and theft along with ways to combat them.
You can get more details from the featured Events Section and sign up for the webinar while you are at it.
If you happen to have your own webinar or another event, contest, or award listing, you can post it by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Entrepreneurs Cruise 2018
April 22, 2018, Florida, United States of America
Are you an Entrepreneur and need to get away and take a break? Ready to recharge, rejuvenate in new surroundings and be inspired by other like minds? Then, you can’t miss the 4th annual Entrepreneurs Cruise! Entrepreneurs Cruise 2018 takes place April 22nd to 29th, 2018 onboard the Royal Caribbean ‘Oasis of the Seas’ Cruise Ship departing Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, sailing to Philipsburg (St. Maarten), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Labadee (Haiti). Register today!
DigiMarCon East 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
May 10, 2018, New York, New York
DigiMarCon East 2018 Digital Marketing Conference takes place May 10th to 11th, 2018 at the luxurious New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York City.
It’s the one digital marketing event you can’t afford to miss! Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DigiMarCon East 2018’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools. Register today!
WEBINAR: Small Business Doesn’t Mean Small Security: 3 Major Threats You Need to Combat
May 16, 2018, Online
Data breaches, inventory shrinkage, theft, oh my. On average, data breaches cost $3.62 million per breach and stolen customer data costs $141 per record. And inventory shrinkage in the United States is a $60 billion a year problem. Believe it or not, your business exists within both of those realities. Do you know who is accessing your most valuable assets and sensitive information? Do you know what your employees do when you are not physically onsite? On May 16, 2018, at 2PM ET join Nicki Saffell, Senior Security Consultant at Brivo, Sara Polon, Owner of Soupergirl, a DC area small business, and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, for a discussion on these challenges and discover modern ways to combat these threats – including electronic access control.
TECHSPO Houston 2018
June 06, 2018, Houston, Texas
TECHSPO Houston 2018 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place JUNE 6 – 7, 2018 at the luxurious Houston Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Houston, Ontario. TECHSPO Houston brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Houston 2018 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will join us. Register today!
Growth & Success Con
September 17, 2018, Online
This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!
More Events
- Leadership and Team Management Skills
April 17, 2018, Ashford, United Kingdom
- SILICON VALLEY BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018
April 17, 2018, San Francisco, United States
- Time Management and Self-Awareness
April 18, 2018, Ashford, United Kingdom
- Funding a Business Application Deadline
April 20, 2018, Oakland, CA
- Small Business Expo 2018 – WASHINGTON D.C.
April 20, 2018, Washington, United States
- Sales Cruise 2018
April 22, 2018, Cape Canaveral, Florida
- DigiMarCon Orlando 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
April 22, 2018, Cape Canaveral, Florida
- Tech Cruise 2018
April 22, 2018, Orlando, Florida
- DigiMarCon Cruise 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
April 22, 2018, Cape Canaveral, FLORIDA
- AACSB International Conference and Annual Meeting
April 22, 2018, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Social Media Week NYC
April 23, 2018, New York, NY
- PATCA Consultants Networking Lunch-South Bay
April 24, 2018, Sunnyvale, CA
- Create a Powerful Brand and Connect with Customers
April 24, 2018, Online
- Business Networking for Professional Success
April 25, 2018, New York, NY
- VR Franchise Seminar – Experience the only VR platform for Franchising 2018
April 25, 2018, San Francisco, CA
- SearchCon 2018 Digital Marketing & SEO Conference
April 25, 2018, Breckenridge, CO
- The Sixth International Conference on Digital Information, Networking, and Wireless Communications (DINWC2018)
April 25, 2018, Beirut, Lebanon
- CHICAGO BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018
April 27, 2018, Online
- Free East Cooper Networking Event powered by Rockstar Connect
May 01, 2018, Mount Pleasant, SC
- Free Roseville Networking Event powered by Rockstar Connect
May 01, 2018, Roseville, CA
More Contests
- Public Vote to Crown America’s Most Unique Small Business Underway
November 08, 2018, http://www.paychex.com/vote?utm_source=contest&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_term=americas-most-unique
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.
Photo via Shutterstock