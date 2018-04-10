ZTE Tempo Go Phone May Give Small Businesses an Affordable Option for Under $100

It was only a matter of time before some real sub-100 dollar smartphones started entering the US marketplace. And at $79.99, the ZTE Tempo Go is coming in well under $100. The question is, will Americans buy this phone?

What makes the ZTE Tempo Go a tempting offer (besides the price) is the Android Oreo Go edition. Unlike budget smartphones around the world with outdated operating systems, having Android Go should make many users take a second look at the ZTE Tempo.

Small businesses looking to supply their workforce with cheap but functional smartphones might consider this option as well. Even with a workforce of just 10 people, providing mid-level smartphones for everyone can be quite expensive. At $79.99 the Tempo becomes much more affordable, without sacrificing key features and security for everyday use.

When ZTE announced the phone in February, Nancy Fares, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said in the press release, “We are excited to work with ZTE and implement Android Oreo (Go edition) within our Snapdragon 210 Mobile Platform, as it means consumers get the reliability and security of an Android operating system without compromising on the experience, performance, and capability on an affordable, excellent smartphone.”

The Specs for the ZTE Tempo Go

Specs for the ZTE Tempo Go include:

Processor – Qualcomm SnapDragon 210

Display – 5-inch 480×854

Storage and RAM – 8GB, 1GB, and MicroSD

Camera – 5MP rear and 2MP front

Connectivity – 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2

Battery – 2,200mAh

OS – Android Go

What is Android Oreo Go Edition?

Android Go was developed to optimize many of the budget smartphones entering the marketplace. As a stripped down OS, it runs on devices with less power, storage, and memory. However, it still comes with the security of the latest Android update and many different featured apps such as Google Assistant, Maps, YouTube, and more.

Go is optimized to run on smartphones with 512 MB to 1 GB of RAM and storage around 8 to 16 GBs. The goal is to make budget smartphones work faster, use the storage more efficiently, and lower data consumption.