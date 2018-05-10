10 Awesome Tips About Small Business Resources

No matter how great an entrepreneur you are, you can’t build a successful business completely on your own. Even if you are a solopreneur, there are plenty of resources out there that can provide guidance, tips and a helping hand along the way. Here are some of the most helpful resources suggested by members of the online small business community. Give them a try.

Check Out This Guide to Online Video Advertising

The video advertising landscape is changing. So if you want to make use of this tactic in 2018, you need to make sure you have the most updated tips and information at your disposal. This guide from Matteo Gasparello of Strategico features some helpful content for video advertisers.

Boost Your Brain for Business with Free Online Classes

Building a business requires constant learning. And continuing your education doesn’t need to be costly. In this post, Susan Solovic lists some new free online classes you can use to boost your brain and learn about valuable resources and methods to help grow a successful business.

Create Success Habits with Inspiration from These Books

If you need a jolt of inspiration to create a successful business or build positive habits, there are plenty of books out there that could help. If you’re looking to add to your reading list, Jeff Bullas offers some suggestions in a recent post. You can also see commentary from the BizSugar community.

Learn to Use These Powerful New Instagram Features

Social media platforms can provide plenty of helpful resources and opportunities for small businesses, without requiring a huge investment. Instagram recently added some new features that could be beneficial. Check out a recent Smallbiztechnology.com post by Jamie Frayer for more information.

Use Facebook Group Units to Organize Your Content

Facebook also offers plenty of helpful resources for businesses looking to reach new customers and connect with current ones. Facebook groups in particular can help you organize your content in a way that’s most effective. Meg Brunson shares some tips in a recent Social Media Examiner post.

Consider What Color Says About Your Brand

The most powerful resources for growing your business can sometimes be more abstract concepts. Color, for example, can evoke emotions and specific responses from potential customers. Learn more in a recent CrowdSpring post by Amanda Bowman.

Play the Content Long Game

You already know that content marketing can be a powerful strategy for growing a business. However, some entrepreneurs tend to get impatient with the results. Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media explains why the content long game can be so beneficial. And BizSugar members comment on the post as well.

Optimize Your Site with These WordPress SEO Plugins

To improve your website and make it easier for potential customers to find you online, SEO plugins can be a major help. There are plenty of these resources available. Jon Clark offers a list of some of the top options in a recent Search Engine Journal post.

Learn About Google Local Service Ads

Another major resource for improving the likelihood of your business getting found by local customers is through Google Directly. In a recent BrightLocal post, Tom Waddington provides a full explanation of what these ads offer and why businesses should look into them.

Consider Utilizing the Help of an Accountant for Business Formation

If you’re just getting started with forming your business, an accountant can be a potentially valuable resource. There are a variety of duties a person in this role can perform, depending on your business type. Rieva Lesonsky elaborates in a recent post on the CorpNet blog.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]