10 Tips for Saving Time and Getting Better Results with Your Content Marketing

Content marketing can be a time consuming undertaking for businesses. But some have uncovered little tips and tricks for getting the most out of their time and producing significant results. Here are some expert tips from members of the online small business community to help you get more done in less time when carrying out your content marketing strategy.

Repurposed Your Content with this Simple Recipe

Once you create a piece of content and share it, you don’t have to just let it go away. There are smart ways to repurpose content so that you can continue to benefit from it again and again. In her TopRank Marketing blog post, Caitlin Burgess provides a delicious recipe for repurposing your existing content to satisfy your audience’s appetite.

Get More Likes on Facebook Without Paying for Followers

Facebook is a cornerstone of most content marketing plans. But you need people to actually see the content you post there if you want it to make an impact. And engagement, including likes, is a huge part of that. Neil Patel of Quick Sprout offers some tips for getting more Facebook likes without paying for followers.

Craft Your Blog Posts to the Perfect Length

The optimal length for blog posts and other online content is something that has changed over the years. There are a lot of considerations that go into making this decision. For more, check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya. Then see what the BizSugar community is saying about this content.

Learn the Essentials of Creating a Video Marketing Strategy

If you haven’t yet begun to integrate video into your content marketing strategy, you could be missing out. But it takes some basic knowledge to create a strategy that works. In a recent Content Marketing Institute post, Allen Martinez outlines some of the essential things you need to know before creating your strategy.

Reach More Millennials with Your Social Media Marketing

Millennials are quickly becoming one of the most popular target demographics for businesses — especially on social media. In order to effectively reach this generation with your social media marketing, check out the insights in a recent Social Media HQ post by Chris Zilles.

Repurpose Blog Content for Social Media

Once you’ve posted a piece of content on your blog, you can stretch that content to have it make the most possible impact by repurposing it for different social media platforms. Learn more about this tactic in a recent DIY Marketers post by Grace Carter.

Consider the Pros and Cons of WordPress for Your Blog

WordPress is the most popular platform out there for blogs and websites in general. But there are other options, so you need to carefully consider each when building your site. Christopher Jan Benitez discusses the pros and cons of WordPress in a recent Basic Blog Tips post.

Build Quality Backlinks

In order to get your content found through online search, it helps to have some other websites link back to your posts or pages. In his post, Dan Swords offers some tips for building quality backlinks to your content. BizSugar members also share thoughts on the post as well.

Remember to Account for CRO

Whether you’re creating a piece of content or engaging in any other sort of marketing activity, it’s important you always consider how your efforts translate to actual customers. That’s where CRO, or conversion rate optimization, comes in. Learn more in this Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya.

Lead Your Team Beyond Email Marketing Monotony

Your team should take just as much care when crafting marketing emails as they do in creating blog posts or any other form of content. If your business is stuck in the land of email marketing monotony, perhaps the tips in this Target Marketing post by Daniel Burstein could help.

