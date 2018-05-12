After Miami, Atlanta Next Site for Zoho One Seminar

Do you want to get more out of your small business? Working smarter is the best way to improve your operations and get better results across the board, including your bottom line.

The free Zoho One seminars being held in Miami, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago throughout May will help you do just that.

The suite of applications in Zoho One will give you a comprehensive view of your business helping you gain insights into your finances, customers, sales, marketing, collaboration, productivity and more.

After a seminar May 15 in Miami at which Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell will be the speaker, the next seminars will be May 16 in Atlanta and May 18 in Boston. Register for the seminar near you below.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Zoho One Seminars: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One

May 15, 2018, The LAB, 400 NW 26th. St. Miami FL, 33127

Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.

Zoho One Seminars: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One

May 16, 2018, Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

WEBINAR: Small Business Doesn’t Mean Small Security: 3 Major Threats You Need to Combat

May 16, 2018, Online

Data breaches, inventory shrinkage, theft, oh my. On average, data breaches cost $3.62 million per breach and stolen customer data costs $141 per record. And inventory shrinkage in the United States is a $60 billion a year problem. Believe it or not, your business exists within both of those realities. Do you know who is accessing your most valuable assets and sensitive information? Do you know what your employees do when you are not physically onsite? On May 16, 2018, at 2PM ET join Nicki Saffell, Senior Security Consultant at Brivo, Sara Polon, Owner of Soupergirl, a DC area small business, and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, for a discussion on these challenges and discover modern ways to combat these threats – including electronic access control.

Zoho One Seminar Boston: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One

May 18, 2018, Boston, MA

Zoho One Seminar New York: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One

May 22, 2018, New York, NY

Zoho One Seminar Philadelphia: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One

May 23, 2018, Philadelphia, PA

Zoho One Seminar Chicago: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One

May 24, 2018, Chicago, IL

TECHSPO Houston 2018

June 06, 2018, Houston, Texas

TECHSPO Houston 2018 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place JUNE 6 – 7, 2018 at the luxurious Houston Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Houston, Ontario. TECHSPO Houston brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Houston 2018 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will join us. Register today!

Growth & Success Con

September 17, 2018, Online

This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!

