Amazon Chime Helps Small Businesses with Web Meetings and Chats

You can now connect to more devices with Amazon Chime by using the new web application to carry out your meetings and chats.

Amazon Chime Web Application

As long as you have a browser supported device, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) says you can start communicating, even on Linux or ChromeOS platforms, without downloading or installing a client application. And the new feature comes with a pricing model familiar to users of Amazon services — pay-as-you-go.

With more small businesses using video and chat features to talk to their customers, vendors and freelance workers across the world, the pay-as-you-go pricing structure may be a helpful option. And best of all, you are only charged $3 per-day on days you host a meeting, with a cap of $15 for the whole month.

Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist for Amazon Web Services, writes on the official AWS blog how the decision for the pay-as-you-go pricing model was based on customer feedback. Barr also writes, “Based on historical usage patterns, this will result in an overall price reduction for virtually all Amazon Chime customers.”

The New Web Application

If you want to use Chime on your browser, you go to the web application or click on the link you have been provided to join a meeting. You don’t need an Amazon Chime account to join a meeting but registered Amazon Chime users can access more features. These include group chats, ad-hoc calls, meeting scheduling, meeting host controls and more. These users can also get notifications to join scheduled meetings with the auto-call feature.

What is Amazon Chime?

Amazon Chime was launched in February 2017 as a real-time unified communications solution which delivers video conferencing, online meetings, calls, and chat through an application in sync across all of your devices.

As Chime continues to sync chats and meetings, users can join on their Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices while being able to switch between them also.

Flexibility, scalability, low price and the fact no infrastructure is required are all factors making the app popular with users across all budgets.

You can try Amazon Chime free for 30 days with access to all of the features. When the trial period is over, you can still continue to chat and attend meetings at no charge. However, when hosting meetings there will be a charge of $3 per day and a maximum of $15 per month.