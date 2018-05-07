Selling Things Locally Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, See These 20 Apps

If you have some extra office supplies or inventory lying around that you want to sell quickly, you might not need anything other than your smartphone to complete the sale. There are tons of apps out there that offer local selling options for connecting with potential buyers nearby.

What is the Best App to Sell Stuff Locally?

Here are 20 options to consider when looking for the best app to sell stuff locally.

eBay

The popular ecommerce platform does offer a local selling feature and a mobile app, allowing you to reach its massive customer base right from your mobile device in order to sell items locally.

Etsy

For handmade or vintage products, Etsy offers a similar local search feature that can help you get your products found by customers nearby.

Facebook Marketplace

If you already use Facebook for your small business, then the social media giant’s marketplace platform could also be an attractive option for selling locally. You can list products and manage conversations right from the app.

CPlus for Craigslist

Craigslist is one of the most popular online platforms for selling items to local buyers. In order to leverage the platform on your mobile device, a third party app like CPlus can help.

Carousell

Carousell is a mobile only platform that’s designed specifically for person-to-person selling. You can post a photo, chat with potential buyers and then complete your sales with people right in your neighborhood.

LetGo

Another mobile platform that aims to provide a simple experience, LetGo allows you to post, chat and make sales quickly. You can set a specific location and buyers can search within a specific range in order to find the relevant products that are closest to them.

OfferUp

OfferUp lets you sell a variety of different products to nearby consumers. Buyers and browse through the platform’s many categories or search for something specific.

Vinted

Vinted is a platform that’s specifically for buying, selling and swapping clothing items. You can post a photo and chat with potential buyers if they have questions, then close sales quickly.

Depop

Depop describes itself as an app for the creative community. It includes categories for clothing, accessories and similar items. You can even add video to show your products in a unique way.

5miles

With a specific focus on local selling, 5miles uses your phone’s location tracking feature to target the closest potential buyers. You can sell items in a variety of categories and enjoy safety features like identity verification.

Boxes

Specifically for collectors, Boxes offers a mobile platform for buying and selling collectibles like antiques, comics and even jewelry. You can also use it as a platform for connecting and chatting with others who have shared interests.

Wallapop

Branded as a virtual flea market, Wallapop lets you easily sell a variety of different items just by posting a photo of your item and then connecting with potential buyers.

SocialSell

SocialSell lets you buy and sell new and used items in a variety of different categories, including clothing, antiques, memorabilia and even automotive.

VarageSale

An online garage sale, VarageSale offers a website and mobile app where you can sell nearly anything. It also includes an identity verification feature to ensure safety when making transactions.

Shpock

Shpock provides a mobile platform for buying and selling a variety of used items. Buyers can browse by category or even see items on a map to find the most relevant items nearby.

Blinker

If you’re looking to sell any vehicles, Blinker offers a mobile platform where you can snap a photo, list your car for sale and then converse with local buyers directly.

Trove

Trove is an app that brings trendy clothing and accessories from popular fashion bloggers and influencers to others. Sellers can ship items or converse with buyers to arrange for a local sale.

Tradyo

An online and mobile platform, Tradyo allows you to list items quickly. Then buyers can search for specific items within their zip code to find the most relevant options.

nearme

A mobile classified advertising platform, nearme offers options for selling electronics, furniture, cars, and even real estate.

Cashify

If you’re looking to sell used mobile phones, computers, or other electronics, Cashify gives you a platform for quickly listing items and getting them sold and picked up by local buyers.