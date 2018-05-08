7 Amazing Projectors for Small Businesses

If your business involves giving presentations, projectors can make such meetings more interactive and engaging. These essential meeting features can go a long way in enhancing the professional image of your small business, helping you win important contracts and clients.

Projectors come with a range of features and for different prices, so it’s not difficult to find one to cater for your own business needs and budget.

Best Business Projector List

Take a look at the following 8 best business projectors for a small business.

Philips Pico PPX4010

When traveling around going to meetings and presentations, small business owners need their equipment to be light and portable. With dimensions of just 70 x 70 x20mm, the Philips Pico PPX4010 certainly ticks the light and portable box. This projector draws power via a USB, making it convenient and easy to use. The only drawback of the Philips Pic PPX4010 is that, with a brightness of just 100 lumens, it is not as bright as many full-size projectors. It’s affordable though, costing $249.

Moto Insta-Share Projector

Super convenient for business owners and sales teams who travel is the Moto Insta-Share Projector, a nifty device that transforms your phone into a projector, in an instant. The Moto Insta-Share Projector is compatible with the Moto Z family of phones. Simply snap the device onto your phone and you can instantly turn any flat surface into a 70” big screen. This highly portable projector is affordable for small businesses on a tight budget, costing $199.99

ViewSonic PA503S 3600 Lumens SVGA HDMI Projector

This versatile projector is packed with advanced features that makes it perfect for small business environments. The ViewSonic PA503S boasts a big screen projection, projecting 120 inches from 15-feet 8-inches in an incredibly bright 3600 lumen. Connectivity is made simple for those mobile presentations, as the ViewSonic PA503S supports most media players, Macs, PCs and mobile devices with input options such as VGA and HDMI. On the downside, the ViewSonic PA503S is a loud projector, which some business owners may find distracting. It’s affordable though, priced at $299.99.

HDMI Pocket Projector Mobile

If you’re looking for an incredibly portable projector to take on business trips, you may be interested in the HDMI Pocket Projector Mobile. This lightweight portable projector connects to multiple devices for a ‘big screen’ view of business stats, information and just about anything. The HDMI Pocket Projector Mobile is an affordable option, costing $149.99. One drawback is at less than 100 lumen, the HDMI Pocket Projector Mobile isn’t the brightest projector of visual content.

LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector

Being compact and lightweight, the LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector is a good choice of projector for business users who need to carry their presentation and meeting equipment with them. With a 2.5-hour battery life, you can take this projector anywhere without having to worry about fumbling with bulky power adapters or cords. The visual content you project with the LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector will look professional as the device boasts good video and data image quality. Though the 720p resolution is relatively low for a business and entertainment projector. At around $549.99, the LG Minibeam PH550G Portable Projector isn’t the cheapest of options.

AAXA M6 Micro Projector

The AAXA M6 Micro Projector is designed to enable business people give detailed, quality and professional presentations whilst on the go. This compact mini-projector comes at a high 1080p full HD resolution. When running on battery power, the projector has a 500-lumen brightness, and 1200-lumens when plugged in. The projector is easy to set up, meaning you don’t have to waste time setting up equipment for your presentation. The AAXA M6 Micro Projector costs $599, so is on the higher budget end for a small business.

Dell M115HD Mobile LED Projector

At $700, the Dell M115HD Mobile LED Projector is for small businesses with larger budgets to spend on equipment for meetings. This portable projector is truly tiny at just 13 ounces and dimensions of 4” x 4” x 1.4”. With a built-in 1W speaker, your audio-visual presentation will be completely self-contained with the Dell M115HD Mobile LED Projector. The M115HD supports 720p HD resolution so you can show visual content with quality image clarity and color.