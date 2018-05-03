10 Best Email Apps for Small Business Owners who Use iPhone

Smartphones have unquestionably become an essential tool for business owners and entrepreneurs. One of the principle reasons busy professionals are glued to their smartphones is to check their emails. In fact, such is the obsession with checking emails on mobile devices that 80% of smartphone users look at their phones before brushing their teeth!

Email apps make life easier for business owners and entrepreneurs who live and breathe emails. Though there are several different platforms and phones to choose from, in this list you’ll find the 10 best email apps for iPhone.

Google

The Google app is a must-have app if your business uses Google services. By searching mail faster and seeing important emails first, you can manage your Gmail more efficiently with the Google app. Furthermore, if you’ve sent an email you didn’t mean to send, you can undo send to prevent embarrassing mistakes and maintain your business’s professional image whilst you’re on the go. The Google app can be downloaded onto iPhones from the App Store for free.

Astro

Astro is an email and calendar app which is controlled by an AI assistant. You can ask the Astro assistant questions who responds to hundreds of commands, such as searching your inbox for a specific email, setting reminders, adding events, and more. Important business emails are grouped conveniently in a focused inbox. For businesses that use Slack, Astro allows you to integrate Slack to send and share Slack messages. Astro can be downloaded from the App Store.

Airmail

Airmail was initially designed for Mac but is now available for iPhone and iPad. The app puts workflow customization at its core, with features such as full inbox sync, interactive push notifications and snooze. Take your email with you by downloading Airmail onto your iOS device from the App Store.

Spark

Spark groups your emails automatically, helping you determine which are notifications, personal, newsletters, and more, at a glance. With the Swipe app you can benefit from speedy, one-tap replies, swiping actions, and fast search results, meaning you spend less time managing your inbox and more time managing your business. Swipe also has calendar integration, so you can schedule and set up events from emails. Spark can be downloaded at the App Store.

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is a popular email app for iOS users. With a focused inbox, you can view emails from contacts you interact with frequently without having to sieve through hordes of less important emails, which are categorized into the ‘other’ inbox. The app also comes with a calendar, allowing you to share your meeting availability with just a tap. File sharing is also made easy as you can attach any file from your email, Dropbox, OneDrive and more, all from your iPhone. Head to the App Store for the Microsoft Outlook app.

Inky

By applying hashtags as labels to messages, Inky helps you organize your emails and find important messages quickly and without fuss. The email app also lets you reply to emails with one tap. With email encryption, Inky encrypts and digitally signs emails by default, making the whole email experience more efficient. Download Inky for iOS at the App Store.

Zero

Zero makes managing emails on the go quick, easy and convenient. Adopting a Tinder philosophy, you simply have to swipe left to delete emails and right to keep them. The email app sorts the newsletters and other bots from email sent from real people, prioritizing those sent from people. You can also tailor your emails to fit your company brand as Zero comes with a host of email templates, which you can add your own to. With a Zero AI assistant who suggests actions, the email productivity of your business is significantly enhanced with Zero. Download Zero for free onto iOS devices from the App Store.

Newton

Unlike other email apps, Newton isn’t free but is subscription-based, costing $50 a year. The app works with other email services, including Outlook, Yahoo, Gmail, iCloud and more. Newton is designed to increase business email productivity with read receipts, snooze, send later features, among others. Download Newton onto your iPhone from the App Store.

Edison Mail

Edison Mail is extremely quick and easy to set up meaning you don’t have to waste valuable business time setting up emails on your iPhone. The app supports the major email accounts, including Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, Hotmail and more. You can manage your subscriptions and unsubscribe from junk mail with Edison Mail. You can also set alerts for certain senders, mute others with Edison’s notification manager feature. Download this feature-rich email app from the App Store.

Triage

Hailed as ‘email first aid’, Triage is designed to clean up email clutter and simplify the whole email messaging experience from a smartphone. With Triage you can swipe up to archive a message or down to keep an email in your inbox. Simply tap on an important email to reply to it without any delay. Triage supports iCloud, Yahoo, Gmail and most email services with IMAP. Download Triage onto your iPhone from the App Store.