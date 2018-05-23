Best 11 Parking Apps for Entrepreneurs who Travel for Business

For small business travelers, it’s imperative to arrive at meetings and destinations on time. By locating parking spaces and allowing you to reserve and pay for spaces in advance, parking apps can make business travel significantly easier, quicker and stress-free. If you regularly travel for your business and have yet to jump on the parking app phenomenon, check out the following 11 best parking apps for small business travelers.

Select the Best Parking App

ParkWhiz

For small business travelers wanting to keep the costs of their trip to a minimum, ParkWhiz promises to offer parking rates that are up to 50% cheaper than what you would pay on location. ParkWhiz allows you to search thousands of parking locations across the country, compare pricing, book instantly and park with your mobile pass. ParkWhiz is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

PayByPhone

PayByPhone helps you avoid wasting time paying for parking whilst on a business trip as you can pay for parking spots remotely and in advance. The app also allows you to extend parking time remotely and enter a new user registration. PayByPhone is available on Android and iOS.

Parking Panda

Parking Panda spaces are available at airports, stadiums, garages, lots and carparks in 40-plus cities around the country, helping you locate and book a parking space whatever type of business trip you are going on. You can also save extra money with exclusive Parking Panda discounts. Parking Panda is free to download on iOS and Android mobile devices.

SpotHero

For small business travelers on tight budgets, SpotHero helps you save almost 50% compared to what you’d pay on drive-up costs. You have to pay upfront to reserve your parking spot with SpotHero. For users with a business account, you can split parking expenses on different accounts. SpotHero is available on iOS devices.

Parkopedia Parking

Parkpoedia is easy to sign up to and offers lists and maps of carparks, with spaces color-coded by price. The app provides capacity for each carpark, though for live information about availability, you’ll need to upgrade. Parkopedia Parking is available on iOS and Android.

ParkMe

ParkMe tells you where you can find parking up to two weeks ahead of your business trip. You can browse through numerous locations to compare the best prices. The app’s user-friendly interface allows you to reserve a spot in just several swipes. ParkMe can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play.

Parker

The Parker app helps you to identify a decent parking lot in the city you’re traveling to. With GPS navigation it will also navigate you to the nearest carpark, helping you save time and effort. You will also benefit from information about parking prices, payment options and hours of availability with the Parker app. Parker can be downloaded at the App Store and on Google Play.

JustPark Parking

You can find a parking space in seconds with the JustPark Parking app. You can also save money, time and effort as the app provides users with information on availability, restrictions and directions. You can also reserve and pay for your parking space via JustPark Parking. The app can be installed on Google Play and the App Store for free.

Waze

Waze is a comprehensive all-round driving app that provides information about traffic, accidents and parking spaces. With GPS navigation, Waze will direct you to the nearest convenient carpark and as your arrival time is based on live traffic data, you’ll always know what time you will arrive at your parking destination. Waze is free at the App Store and at Google Play.

Honk – Find Car

Honk is designed for people who simply don’t have the time to constantly check the parking meter to avoid a parking fine and therefore is suitable for business travelers who find themselves in a meeting that’s run over schedule! With just one swipe, you can set the alarm on the app to recharge the parking meter. With an in-built compass, you can retrace your steps back to your car with ease with the Honk App. Honk – Find Car is available for free on iOS devices.