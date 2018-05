I cannot believe I was a professional cartoonist for going on 15 years before I drew my first camel, but here he is. And in a shirt and tie no less.

Being a cartoonist means you have to be able to draw not just the standard animals, but the oddball ones as well. So far I’ve drawn:

Giant squids

Sloths

Dinosaurs

Gazelles

Shrimp

Cows

Gorillas

Turkeys

Vultures

Alligators

And one badger

But it took 15 years for that first camel. Weird, right?