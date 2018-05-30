Spotlight: Propaganda Premium Makes E-Liquid for Vape Shops — and is Millennial Run

Millennials are making a major impact on the workforce. But they’re also changing up the business world as well. One company that’s run completely by millennials is Propaganda Premium E-Liquid, a supplier of e-liquid for vape shops. You can read more about the company and its young team in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Manufactures e-liquid for vape shops.

Co-Founder Nicholas DeNuccio told Small Business Trends, “Propaganda manufacturers and distributes five distinct lines of e-liquid flavors to 5,000+ US vape shops and more than 40 countries around the world. From the everyday smoker to the conscientious consumer looking to kick a bad habit, we offer 19 different flavors in nicotine strengths ranging from 0mg-12mg.”

Business Niche

Being the “young bucks” of the industry with a fully millennial team.

DeNuccio says, “My executive team and I continue to embrace and foster this 20-something image in brand attitude and approach. We also possess all the qualities and skills, like tech-savviness and social media smarts, of a successful millennial team.”

How the Business Got Started

In the family kitchen.

DeNuccio explains, “Propaganda was started in my parent’s kitchen with $200 worth of materials purchased online. From there, my partner and I spent nine months in research and design to develop three initial flavors, each featuring high-quality ingredients at just the right percentages to create what is known in the industry as an “all-day vape.” When we were satisfied with our results, we launched an instantly recognizable brand with a memorable, edgy name and a powerful logo that reads across every platform. Once this was in place, we simultaneously began grassroots consumer and custom retailer/distributor campaigns. We literally went door to door to vape shops around the country. Soon, we were selling in more than 200 retailers nationwide and everything else just grew exponentially from there.”

Biggest Win

Creating a major industry force.

DeNuccio says, “From turning a profit in nine months to selling outside the US for the first time in China, we’ve had lots of wins in just four years. That said, one of my favorite wins actually comes from our competitors. At least once a week, we’ll get a call from an employee at one of the major e-juice brands looking to quit their job and come work with us. These are companies we never dreamed of being in the same league as and now they are losing staff to us! To me, that says we are a player in this industry.”

Biggest Risk

Rebranding the company.

DeNuccio says, “Three years ago, we took a risk and rebranded our company with a new logo, tagline and package design. In the process, we could have lost our existing fan base by either turning customers off or just becoming altogether unrecognizable. To avoid, this we took a three-stage approach and slowly released portions over time to keep our fans engaged and entertained. Luckily, it worked!”

Lesson Learned

Embrace mistakes.

DeNuccio explains, “This whole, surreal journey has taught me everything I know today. If it weren’t for the mistakes, the headaches, and perhaps most importantly, the late nights worrying how to make payroll, I don’t think I’d be where I am today.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Promoting products in stores.

DeNuccio says, “I would definitely increase my in-store marketing and premium item budgets. Right now, we offer posters, flavor menus, POPs, shirts, hats, PopSockets, and car decals to retailers and fans because you gotta constantly give love to get love! I believe marketing to existing customers in this way is the most powerful form of new business acquisition out there, especially in our ever-evolving industry. So we also use customer loyalty incentives like “peel and win” stickers on each box of e-liquid and do lots of giveaways. After all, the more someone loves you, the more they are going to recommend you to someone else and get someone else to love you, too.”

Team Culture

Millennial family.

DeNuccio says, “Something interesting about Propaganda is that all of our team members (including myself) are millennials. We’re also one big family over here. I know how cliché that sounds, but it’s very true. We have so much love and appreciation for each other. Most of us have been close friends for over seven years.”

Favorite Quote

“Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier, wish you were better.” -Jim Rohn- American entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program