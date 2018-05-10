Think your business is too small to have to worry about security issues? Big mistake!

Three major threats — data breaches, inventory shrinkage and theft — loom for companies large and small today.

Here are three stats guaranteed to send a shiver up your spine:

On average, data breaches cost businesses $3.62 million per breach.

Stolen customer data could cost you $141 per record.

AND inventory shrinkage in the United States is a $60 billion a year problem!

Bet you’re paying attention now!

In the end, keeping your business safe comes down to answering a few questions.

Do you know who is accessing your most valuable assets and sensitive information? Do you know what your employees do when you are not physically on site?

Fortunately, an upcoming webinar, Small Business Doesn’t Mean Small Security: Three Major Threats You Need to Combat, will help you answer these questions and more.

Join Anita Campbell, founder and CEO of Small Business Trends; Nicki Saffell, Senior Security Consultant at Brivo; and Sara Polon, owner of Soupergirl, a DC area small business, May 16, 2018, 2 p.m. EDT.

You’ll learn:

What major threats face your small business today,

What modern solutions exist to help you combat them,

And how modern solutions like access control can increase security and help you manage your business more efficiently.

Register for the webinar today.

Webinar Details:

Title: Small Business Doesn’t Mean Small Security: Three Major Threats You Need to Combat

Date: May 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. EST

Register here to reserve your spot:

Register Today!