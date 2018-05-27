Follow These 7 Steps to Get Your Product Sold at Walmart (INFOGRAPHIC)

For most small businesses, getting products on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shelves is a huge dream. That’s because Walmart is the world’s largest retailer, attracting more than 140 million American customers every week.

Not surprisingly, getting your products into Walmart is no walk in the park. You need to have a solid strategy to get your products on the Walmart shelves.

How to Get Your Product Sold at Walmart

Ohio-based product development firm, Idea Buyer, recommends the following seven steps to get into Walmart.

Patent Your Product

If you’re selling a new product, make sure you patent it. That way, you will ensure your innovative product is not copied by anyone.

Incorporate Your Company

You will have to provide your company’s taxpayer identification number (TIN) to complete the other steps in the process.

Acquire a Barcode Number

You can get your barcode number from GSI US and a D-U-N-S Number from Dun & Bradstreet.

Create High-Quality Images of Your Product

You can get a prototype of your product made if you haven’t started manufacturing yet.

Write a Sales Sheet

A sales sheet can help you demonstrate why a store like Walmart should accommodate your product.

Plan Your Manufacturing

Walmart will require you to explain how you’re going to manufacture enough to fill an order from them. It therefore makes sense to have everything figured out in advance.

Submit Your Product for Walmart’s Consideration

The final step is to visit corporate.walmart.com and submit your product for Walmart’s consideration. If they are interested, they will place a small order so they can test your product in select stores. If liked by customers, you will soon receive bigger orders and start selling across the country.