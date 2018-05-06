MakiPlace Helps Designers and Developers Sell their Products to Small Businesses

MakiPlace is a marketplace for digital assets created by a growing global community of designers and developers now numbering 33,121 members.

The designers and developers have 1,845 products in 355 shops providing graphic templates, font and web fonts, CMS themes, website templates, script and code and app templates. MakiPlace is a one-stop shop for almost everything you need to get your digital presence up and running or making upgrades.

Graphic Design Marketplace

For a small business looking for an affordable digital asset, MakiPlace is yet another option in a segment that is getting more crowded. For small or freelance designers and developers, it is an outlet to sell their work and access a new customer base.

he company says it wants to solve the challenges designers and developers face when promoting and selling their work and at the same time provide an equitable sharing system when the products are sold. On the company blog, Thanh Luu, Co-founder, CEO and Head of Community, says, “Our goal, plain & simple, is to help empower sellers to do what they love and helps buyers find what they need… We’ll work hard to get your products the exposure they need, you deserve it.”

For Sellers

If you are selling your services on MakiPlace, the platform has been designed so you can quickly and easily open a shop, add products and start selling in minutes.

When a seller places a product on the site, it is individually reviewed by company staff to ensure it delivers as promised. The staff will also help you create better feature images for your product, upload it and write a product description.

Once it is in your shop, you can sell individual products or subscription services, which you can promote with no upfront costs. This includes promotional campaigns for special events and holidays with sales support from MakiPlace.

When it comes to commissions, non-exclusive sellers receive 50 percent of each sale for items sold on the site. And exclusive sellers receive 55 to 75 percent of each sale for items sold exclusively on MakiPlace.

Sellers have access to tools for tracking sales, managing their shop and engaging with customers by responding to reviews.

Why buy at MakiPlace?

MakiPlace promises to give buyers a platform they can trust with a purchase protection which states, “You’ll receive a 100% refund for every penny” if the product is defective and doesn’t deliver the functionality or features the seller assured.

The company also says it has world-class security to safeguard your information with dedicated security experts.

Prices vary according to the type of product or service you purchase, including many specials and freebies available to customers.

MakiPlace is another marketplace for digital assets. Having more resources means you can shop for the best deal and talent from around the world to complete your projects.