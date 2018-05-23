Apply These 6 Secrets to Create a Memorable Brand on a Budget

Every business owner wants to create a memorable brand. But for a startup owner, building brand awareness is hardly ever easy.

Most startups operate on a shoestring budget, which makes it difficult to spend a fortune on improving brand recall. Luckily, there are some simple and cost-effective ways for startups to make a lasting impression.

How to Create a Memorable Brand

UK-based customized gift manufacturer, CM brand has compiled a list of things startups can do to create a brand people remember.

Actively Engage With Your Customers

Be prompt and open-minded when dealing with your customers. Pay close attention to criticism to identify areas where you can improve.

Invest in Your Online Image

Social media is the most popular medium for people to express their opinions today. By delivering targeted messages to your audience, you can use this medium to gain more recognition.

Educate Your Target Market

Provide your target audience with useful information to engage them. Consider using infographics, video tutorials and e-books for maximum impact.

Share Your Brand Story in Your Campaigns

Showing your human side can make your brand more relatable. So consider creating content to communicate your brand history, values and principles.

Utilize User-Friendly Technologies

Technology has made it easier for brands to gather customer insights. Invest in new technologies to understand your audience and influence discussions.

Offer Something Unique and Personal

Instant gratification creates a stronger bond between your brand and the customer. Use personalized gifts to connect with your target audience.

For more tips on building brand awareness, check out the infographic below.