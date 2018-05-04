National Small Business Week Touts Entrepreneurs, Companies Brace for Google Mobile First

Tops in the news for small businesses is National Small Business Week. The event included tons of events and the recognition of entrepreneurs for their achievements. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon had some warm remarks about the importance of small businesses too.

Meanwhile, those with business websites are trying to wrap their heads around the Google’s new Mobile First Index. Read more news and information from the week below.

Small Business Week

National Small Business Week Shines Spotlight on Entrepreneurs, McMahon Says

National Small Business Week shines a spotlight on our nation’s 30 million small businesses. Through awards ceremonies, media interviews and community events, we honor entrepreneurs whose achievements stand out. As an entrepreneur myself, I know the hard work that goes in to starting and building a small business — efforts that don’t often get the attention they deserve.

Technology Trends

Want to Get Your Business Site Ready for Google’s Mobile First Index? Read This!

Speeding up your site is not optional. And time is short before Google rolls out their Mobile First Index and Google Speed Update in July. Even Facebook announced they are putting sites that load faster at the top of news feeds. Time is running out for getting ahead of these changes that could greatly decrease traffic to your site.

90% of Companies Unprepared for GDPR Deadline

A flash poll conducted by Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) has revealed an astounding 90 percent of organizations don’t have the necessary protocols in place to be compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) as the May 25, 2018 deadline fast approaches.

Square Acquires Weebly Creating All-in-One Service for Small Ecommerce Businesses

Some acquisitions leave you scratching your head, but the announcement Square (NYSE: SQ) is buying Weebly for $365 million only begs the question, why did it not happen sooner? Square Buys Weebly When the deal is finalized, sometime in the second quarter of 2018, it will bring together two companies that seemingly belong together.

Forget the Algorithm: 16 Ways to Get Your Business to the Top of Search

Getting your website ranked higher through search engine optimization (SEO) is pretty important, but how does it really work? So many of us focus on “beating the algorithm” to get the coveted high rankings, even though they change all the time. What does it take to get to the top and stay there? We asked 16 entrepreneurs for their best tips on working SEO to their advantage.

Hey Entrepreneurs, Learn Coding Like a Pro with the Help of these 9 Resources

I read with great interest a TechCrunch article from a developer named Basel Farag. In “Please Don’t Learn to Code,” the author makes a compelling case as to why courses and bootcamps for everyday people to learn programming aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. In a lot of ways, I agree with Basel. Not everyone is cut out to be an engineer or programmer.

Economy

Monthly Brick and Mortar Sales Drop in March, Report Says

Sales in brick and mortar retail stores dropped 7.6% in March, on the back of a 4.3% year over year decline in traffic and a drop in conversion of 0.4 points. This latest data from The RetailNext Retail Performance Pulse Year over Year report for physical retail also notes March marked the first conversion drop in seven months.

38% of Small Businesses Believe Employee Talent is Key to Success, WalletHub Says

The 2018 Small Business Owner Survey from WalletHub has revealed access to a talented workforce is an important factor for their success. More than a third, or 38 percent, of small businesses, said this issue was more important than other factors.

Employment

Small Businesses Struggle to Hire Talent as Competition Increases

The hiring conditions for small businesses are getting more competitive as the job market continues to tighten. A new survey by Indeed reveals these businesses are struggling to hire people with leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. And there are other challenges too.

The Tech Skills Gap

Each year, thousands of vacant tech positions go unfilled. Companies want to hire top-notch, highly skilled information technology professionals, but they just can’t seem to find them. The overwhelming demand for qualified candidates has made it increasingly difficult for businesses to attract new talent and retain their existing employees.

Management

49% of Small Business Owners Can’t Sleep Over Cash Worries

Small business owners operate under a great number of daily challenges to keep their dream alive, and the effect of these challenges can manifest themselves in numerous ways. The new report from Square reveals 49 percent of the respondents in its survey are not able to sleep because of cash flow concerns.

Small Business Loans

Small Business Loan Approvals at Big Banks Increase Again, Says Biz2Credit

The March 2018 figures for small business loan approval rates at big banks has increased yet again according to the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index. Biz2Credit Lending Index March 2018 Big banks, which Biz2Credit identifies as those with $10 billion + in assets, have delivered a 25.5 percent approval rate for the month.

Marketing Tips

What is Cross Promotion and How Can it Benefit Your Small Business?

Cross promotion is about expanding the marketing reach of your product. It’s a broad term that can mean advertising across different mediums or even cooperating with other companies to showcase each others goods and services. Here’s an example. You’re shopping for new computer on a website from a company that sells business models. An ad appears for the latest antivirus software.

Master the Art of Networking with these 8 Tips

Business networking is perhaps the most effective way to build relationships and expand your customer base. And thanks to sites like LinkedIn, connecting with the right people has become a lot easier. But networking is more than business cards and LinkedIn profiles. Making a personal connection can help build lasting and valuable relationships.

Retail Trends

Worried About the Retail Apocalypse? 4 Ways Your Store Can Adapt

Rumors of retail’s demise are much exaggerated. Overall retail sales increased 3.5 percent in 2017; by comparison, the GDP grew by just 2.3 percent, a study from Deloitte reports. But, the same study cautions, there is a big change afoot that retailers need to adapt to. Here’s what you need to know and four ways your store can adapt.

Small Business Operations

As a business owner, most likely you’ll be asked for donations to charitable events and organizations from time to time. While your heart might be in the right place, you probably can’t afford to donate to them all.

10 Steps to Becoming a Global Small Business

Small businesses should always be looking for a competitive advantage. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of American companies export and over half of those ship goods and services to only one other country. Small Business Trends spoke with Jeremy Melis, a Director of Small Business Marketing and Digital Customer Engagement for UPS.

Startup

These Are the 10 Best States for Online Businesses in the US

Having an online business means you can reach almost every market in the world, but some places are better than others to run these business. The new survey from Frontier Business, titled “10 Friendliest States for Online Business” looks at what makes these locations so great.

9 Things You MUST Do Today to Grow Your Small Business

Growing a small business isn’t easy. It is one of the toughest challenges many face when they are looking to get out of the 9 – 5 daily grind. The success of your small business depends on your efforts to grow profits using various methods. From employee training to marketing, every aspect of your business deserves attention.

10 Tips for Scaling Your Business and Overcoming Growing Pains

Once you get your small business off the ground, it’s time to consider some strategies for scaling. Growing a business is full of challenges, but it can be easier when you can learn from the expertise of others. Here are some insights from members of the online small business community to help you take that next step in growing your business.