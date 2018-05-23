Spotlight: Smylelytics Aims to Make Your Website Analytics a Bit More Fun to Read

Web analytics offer insights that can be incredibly powerful for your business. But they can also be somewhat boring and difficult to make sense of. So one company has created a unique way of getting more businesses to actually use their analytical data. Smylelytics takes that information and translates it into interesting and entertaining photos. Read more about the solution and the company behind it here.

What the Business Does

Presents analytics in a fun way.

Matt Weber, CEO of Smylelytics’s parent company, ROAR! Internet Marketing, told Small Business Trends, “We offer a free tool to help small businesses measure their website traffic in an entertaining and engaging way.”

Business Niche

Including visuals to make analytics data fun and easy to understand.

Weber explains, “We turn Google Analytics data into memorable photographs.”

How the Business Got Started

To try and convince business owners to make use of their analytics.

As the CEO of Smylelytics’ parent company, ROAR! Internet Marketing, Weber realized how difficult it was to get business owners to actually use the info from Google Analytics.

Weber says, “Despite the importance and value of it, small business owners don’t review their Google Analytics.”

Current Challenge

Communicating the value of this offering.

Weber says, “We continue to try different landing page variations to communicate the value proposition. We haven’t cracked the code yet and our story is one of continually trying different messages and marketing techniques to find that ultimate connection.”

Biggest Risk

Utilizing resources.

Weber explains, “Our costs are mostly internal and our story is how we continually weigh the increasing internal costs vs. the potential benefit.”

Lesson Learned

Learn about your audience.

Weber said that if the team could do it all over again, they would invest in better focus group testing.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Refining the product.

Weber says, “Improved focus group testing on the user flow and refining the math behind the product.”

Brainstorming Method

Using life experience.

Weber says, “We used our life experiences as a way to brainstorm the images used in the product. Each theme set has to communicate a good, a bad and a neutral scenario quickly and the images used come from the team’s collective experiences.”

Favorite Quote

“Never be your own limitation.” -Weber’s mother.

