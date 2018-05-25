They Call the New Consultant – the Sales Charmer

OK, I have to admit, this one makes me nervous.

The idea of a snake charmer influencing a sales graph is fairly good, and it’s a fun visual. But it raises a lot of red flags.

Should the charmer be shaded for ethnicity? Should he not? Is this culturally insensitive somehow? Is it not a big deal?

Seriously, I just want to do a snake charmer joke, but frankly I don’t know how many groups of people I might anger.

I tried my best on this one, but if there’s something I didn’t consider it’s because I don’t know what I don’t know.

Still, it’s kinda funny … I hope.