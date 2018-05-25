About Us   |   Advertise

They Call the New Consultant – the Sales Charmer

Snake Charmer Business Cartoon

OK, I have to admit, this one makes me nervous.

The idea of a snake charmer influencing a sales graph is fairly good, and it’s a fun visual. But it raises a lot of red flags.

Should the charmer be shaded for ethnicity? Should he not? Is this culturally insensitive somehow? Is it not a big deal?

Seriously, I just want to do a snake charmer joke, but frankly I don’t know how many groups of people I might anger.

I tried my best on this one, but if there’s something I didn’t consider it’s because I don’t know what I don’t know.

Still, it’s kinda funny … I hope.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

