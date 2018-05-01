Yext Introduces New Voice Commands to Update Your Local Business Profile

The Yext (NYSE: YEXT) Spring ’18 product release has added 15 new Knowledge Assistant skills and improvements across the Yext Knowledge Engine. With these additions, you will have more control of your brand and digital presence by just using your voice to make changes and look up your data.

Yext Knowledge Assistant Update

The new skills can be used from your mobile device to make changes to important pieces of information to determine what your customers see on your digital presence. With 80 percent of consumers losing trust in local businesses because they see incorrect or inconsistent contact details or business names online, the ability to quickly change the info can prove to be invaluable.

The solution Yext provides is especially useful for small businesses because of the flexibility and easy access it provides to your digital assets from anywhere you happen to be.

On the official Yext company blog, Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext, explained how the growth in conversational user interfaces such as chatbots and voice searches for consumers can also be used for businesses. He said where speed and ease of use are critical, the technology can add value.

He added, “With today’s release, the Knowledge Assistant can now answer crucial questions about how your customers see and interact with you across the digital universe… We built the Knowledge Assistant to bring the convenience and power of conversational UI to Digital Knowledge Management, and today’s announcement marks a leap forward in the sophistication of this new technology.”

What is Yext?

Yext is a Digital Knowledge Management platform which allows businesses to better control how their customers experience their brand. It gives you more access to the intelligent services driving consumer discovery, decision and actions such as maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants and more. The platform is currently used by brands including Arby’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Ben & Jerry’s, Marriott, Taco Bell, Rite Aid, Pep Boys and many others. But the company has many small business customers too.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The Yext Knowledge Assistant uses an intelligent conversational interface to manage the customer-facing data of your business. At the same time, it also understands how customers are engaging with you by using SMS text messaging or Facebook Messenger.

The Skills

With these new skills, you can change everything from business hours to featured messages displayed in search. You can also add images and ask questions about your digital assets powered by Yext. Here are the new skills for Knowledge Assistant in the Spring ’18 Release:

“Update my hours.” “Update my Featured Message.” “Update my logo.” “Update my headshot.” “Add a photo.” “Update my Facebook profile photo.” “Update my Facebook cover photo.” “Update my Google profile photo.” “Update my Google cover photo.” “Show me my hours.” “Show me my phone number.” “Show me my analytics.” “What’s my average rating?” “How many reviews do I have?” “Show me my reviews.”

In addition to the 15 skill sets, the new release also includes Automatic Competitor Detection, Templated Review Response, and Enhanced Uploads & Notifications. With these tools, you can locate your closest competitor, respond to customer feedback quickly, and update digital knowledge in bulk.