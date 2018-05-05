Zoho One Webinars on Tap for Miami, Atlanta, Boston and Other Cities

Zoho One is a comprehensive all-in-one suite with 40 integrated applications. And the Zoho One Seminars provide insights into how you can use all of the applications in the most efficient way possible.
The next seminar is going to be held in Miami on May 15 at the Lab. According to Zoho, the seminar will help you get a complete view of your business using the apps in Zoho One.
The seminar will cover, introduction to Zoho One, marketing, sales, accounting, HR, collaboration, productivity and more.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
DigiMarCon East 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
May 10, 2018, New York, New York
DigiMarCon East 2018 Digital Marketing Conference takes place May 10th to 11th, 2018 at the luxurious New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York City.
It’s the one digital marketing event you can’t afford to miss! Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DigiMarCon East 2018’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools. Register today!
Zoho One Seminars: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One
May 15, 2018, The LAB, 400 NW 26th. St. Miami FL, 33127
Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.
Zoho One Seminars: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One
May 16, 2018, Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.
WEBINAR: Small Business Doesn’t Mean Small Security: 3 Major Threats You Need to Combat
May 16, 2018, Online
Data breaches, inventory shrinkage, theft, oh my. On average, data breaches cost $3.62 million per breach and stolen customer data costs $141 per record. And inventory shrinkage in the United States is a $60 billion a year problem. Believe it or not, your business exists within both of those realities. Do you know who is accessing your most valuable assets and sensitive information? Do you know what your employees do when you are not physically onsite? On May 16, 2018, at 2PM ET join Nicki Saffell, Senior Security Consultant at Brivo, Sara Polon, Owner of Soupergirl, a DC area small business, and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends, for a discussion on these challenges and discover modern ways to combat these threats – including electronic access control.
Zoho One Seminar Boston: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One
May 18, 2018, Boston, MA
Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.
Zoho One Seminar New York: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One
May 22, 2018, New York, NY
Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.
Zoho One Seminar Philadelphia: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One
May 23, 2018, Philadelphia, PA
Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.
Zoho One Seminar Chicago: Simplify and empower your business with Zoho One
May 24, 2018, Chicago, IL
Learn how Zoho One, our complete suite of business apps, can help you market, sell, support, account, collaborate, and analyze so you can spend more time on what really matters.
TECHSPO Houston 2018
June 06, 2018, Houston, Texas
TECHSPO Houston 2018 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place JUNE 6 – 7, 2018 at the luxurious Houston Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Houston, Ontario. TECHSPO Houston brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Houston 2018 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will join us. Register today!
Growth & Success Con
September 17, 2018, Online
This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!
More Events
- WSJ Future of Everything Festival
May 08, 2018, New York, United States
- Free webinar: Increase your sales with customer-centric conversion optimization
May 09, 2018, Online
- SharpHeels: Small Business Summit
May 10, 2018, Portland, OR
- Navigating Tax Reform for Private Sector Businesses
May 10, 2018, Maitland, Florida
- TECHSPO New York 2018
May 10, 2018, New York, New York
- Energy Risk USA 2018 | Houston
May 14, 2018, Houston, TX
- Experiential Marketing Summit 2018
May 14, 2018, Online
- Chief Learning Officer Forum, Spring 2018
May 15, 2018, San Francisco, United States
- The Business Show 2018
May 16, 2018, London, London
- AM Days
May 16, 2018, Las Vegas, United States
- New York Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit
May 17, 2018, NYC, NY
- TECHSPO Toronto 2018
May 17, 2018, Toronto, Ontario
- DigiMarCon Canada 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
May 17, 2018, Toronto, Canada
- Small Business Expo 2018 – BOSTON
May 17, 2018, Boston, United States
- LEAP HR: Higher Education Forum, Chicago, May 2018
May 22, 2018, Chicago, United States
- North American Financial Information Summit 2018
May 23, 2018, New York, United States
- Small Business Expo 2018 – CHICAGO
May 24, 2018, Chicago, United States
- Incite Group Brand Marketing Summit 2018
May 30, 2018, San Francisco, United States
- World Business Forum Sydney 2018
May 30, 2018, Sydney, NSW
- International Franchise Expo
May 31, 2018, New York, NY
More Contests
- Public Vote to Crown America’s Most Unique Small Business Underway
November 08, 2018, http://www.paychex.com/vote?utm_source=contest&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_term=americas-most-unique
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.
