10 Expert Suggestions for Getting Your Content Found

Content marketing can be a tricky strategy for small businesses to master. Not only do you need to actually create content that’s both relevant and effective, but you also need to find ways to get that content in front of potential customers. SEO, social media and collaboration can all be effective strategies in this area. Read what members of the online small business community have to say on those subjects below.

Check Out These Powerful Examples of Link Worthy Content

If you want to build links to your content, you need to create content that’s actually worthy of being linked to. It can help to gather some inspiration by looking at other link-worthy content. Here are some examples to guide your own content creation from Anne Leuman of TopRank Marketing.

Gain Visibility Using Instagram Hashtags for Business

Once you create content on Instagram, hashtags can help you get it in front of more potential customers. However, it’s important to have a strategy in mind so you actually get found by relevant people. Learn more in a recent Social Media Examiner post by Jenn Herman.

Get the Scoop on LinkedIn Hashtags

If you use LinkedIn to promote your content, you may have noticed a recent update that includes the ability to add hashtags. This new feature is being tested and could potentially help you reach more users. Rachel Strella discusses more in a post on Strella Social Media. And BizSugar members offer additional thoughts here.

Save Time on Content Curation and Collaboration

Involving others in your content strategy can be a great way to get your message in front of new eyes. Curating content and collaborating with others can be time consuming. But there are tools out there to help you save time, like the ones listed in a recent Content Marketing Institute post by Aaron Orendorff.

Overcome Common Link Building Blockers

When it comes to building links to your content, there are some common challenges and mistakes keeping content creators from making as much of an impact. Read about some of the most common blockers and how to overcome them in a Search Engine Land post by Paddy Moogan.

Rethink Authenticity in Your Content Strategy

It can be difficult for a lot of marketers to strike a balance between creating authentic content and creating a performance that gets results. In a recent Copyblogger post, Stefanie Flaxman talks about how you can rethink that idea and create authentic content. And you can also see commentary from the BizSugar community too.

Drive Sales with Your Instagram Marketing Strategy

Of course, the overall goal of your content marketing strategy should be to increase sales for your business, whether that’s directly or indirectly. If you’re looking to drive real sales to your small business from Instagram, check out the tips in a rcent Quick Sprout post by Neil Patel.

Learn What’s New with Facebook in 2018

Part of taking advantage of social platforms like Facebook to gain visibility for your content is keeping up with new features. Facebook is constantly evolving. You can learn more about what’s new on the platform in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Use Mentoring to Increase Your Odds of Small Business Survival

A recent report found mentoring can help small businesses survive for longer. Jonathan Dyer of Dyer News discusses the findings in this post. And BizSugar members also share their thoughts on the post in their community.

Avoid These Blogging Mistakes on Other Sites

Sharing your expertise on new sites can be a great way to increase your content’s reach. However, there are a lot of common mistakes that go along with this approach. In a recent CorpNet post, Matej Markovic goes into some of the most prevalent ones and offers solutions.

