10 Tips for Branding, Blogging and Social Media Marketing

There’s so much that goes into creating a successful small business marketing campaign. Branding, content marketing and social media all play important roles in this area. So you need to come up with the mix best for you.

But members of the online small business community can still offer valuable insights to help you shape your own unique plan. Here are some of their top tips for promoting your small business with content marketing, social media and branding.

Learn the Importance of Consistent Branding

If you want customers to remember your business, you need to create a brand identity that’s consistent across platforms and messages. Consistency is a main tenant of branding, but it’s still something some entrepreneurs overlook. Learn why it’s so important in a recent PMA Web Services post by Peggy Murrah.

Ramp Up Your B2C Social Media Content Distribution

When you’re marketing a consumer focused business on social media, content creation is only part of the process. You also need to be able to distribute this content effectively. Learn more about this part of the equation in this Prepare 1 post by Blair Evan Ball.

Keep Up with Changes in Social Media

Social media platforms are constantly changing and updating. So if you want your marketing strategy to be successful, you need to be able to adjust to those changes, as Rachel Strella explains in a recent Strella Social Media Post. BizSugar members also share thoughts on the post in their community.

Consider the Ideal Blog Post Length for Your Content

There are many schools of thought about how long blog posts should be in order to attract the most possible search traffic. There’s not a simple answer to the question. But there are many things you can consider to make a good decision, as Sam Hollingsworth discusses in a recent Search Engine Journal post.

Update Old Posts When You’re Out of Blog Post Ideas

If you find yourself out of ideas for what to post on your business’s blog, you could simply go back and repurpose some previous content. Ivana Taylor of DIY Marketers offers some suggestions for updating those old posts.

Train Your Brain to Be Creative

Creating effective content for your business requires a lot of creative thinking. This creativity grows over time for a lot of business owners, but there are some things you can do to intentionally develop this characteristic, as Jodi Harris details in a recent Content Marketing Institute post.

Use These Simple Yet Effective Techniques to Grow Your Business

Growing a business doesn’t need to involve a lot of complicated techniques. There are plenty of simple things you can do, like the methods listed in a recent Pixel Productions post by Helen Cartwright. You can also see what the BizSugar community has to say about the post here.

Build a Facebook Messenger Bot Sequence

One of the main purposes of using social media is to start conversations with customers. And Facebook Messenger can be an effective platform for doing just this. You can even build bot sequences to automate parts of the process. Learn more in a recent Social Media Explorer post by Dana Tran.

Don’t Miss Out on These Free Online Advertising Opportunities

When you first start your website, you might actually find the opportunity to take advantage of some free advertising credits. A recent post by Susan Solovic goes over how to best utilize these opportunities so they make a big impact on your business.

Incorporate Video into Your Business

Video has so many different potential applications for businesses, from content marketing to training. So if you have yet to make use of this format, Ivan Widjaya of Biz Penguin explains why you should rethink this strategy.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]