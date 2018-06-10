10 Tips to Improve Your Business AND Work Life Balance

Increasing your sales through lead generation and content marketing doesn’t have to require a huge commitment of time or money. Instead, there are some effective strategies and tips you can use to get more done in less time, allowing you to also enjoy your family and life. If you’re interested in selling more without spending your whole life working on your business, here are some essential insights from members of the online small business community.

Generate New Leads Without Spending a Fortune

Increasing your sales quickly can be a major undertaking. It sometimes requires a large investment of both time and money. But if you don’t want to spend a ton on generating new leads for your small business, check out this Quick Sprout post by Neil Patel.

Reclaim Your Personal Life and Improve Work Productivity

Running a small business doesn’t have to mean sacrificing every aspect of your personal life. Instead, you can focus on getting more done in a shorter period of time. In this Crowdspring post, Katie Lundin shares some work productivity tips that help you get more time for yourself.

Consider In-House Marketing vs. Hiring an Agency

If you want your marketing to make as big of an impact as possible, you need to have the right team. Some businesses choose to have an in-house marketing team, while others prefer an agency. To make the best decision for your business, consider the things listed in this Digital Current post by Sam Hurley. Then see what BizSugar members have to say here.

Take Data Protection Seriously

The last thing you want for your small business is to see all of your hard work and investment go to waste because of a cyber attack. A recent study found that it’s even more important for small merchants to take data protection seriously than was previously thought. Learn more in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Ramon Ray.

Generate Leads from Your Content

Content creation is a well-known tool in the marketing world. However, it can also make a major impact on your sales goals. If you want to learn more about how to make your content work for you and generate potential leads, here are some insights from Ann Smarty on the BrightLocal blog.

Use Emotional Intelligence to Provide Exceptional Customer Service

Providing great service is a major part of making sales and keeping customers coming back for more. In order to do that, you might need to understand emotions and how they can impact behavior. In this Process Street post, Sawaram Suthar explains why this is such an important part of customer service.

Learn the Difference Between Sales and Marketing Automation

Automation can save you tons of time on activities related to both sales and marketing. However, these two areas are very different when it comes to automation. Here, Jeff Molander of Target Marketing explains the difference.

Include These Elements of a Successful Content Marketing Engine

When you build up enough different types of content, you should have a “content engine” full of ideas and helpful insights for your audience. Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive elaborates on that concept in this post. And BizSugar members then discussed what it means for their businesses here.

Take Care of Your Kids AND Your Business

Managing work life balance can be especially tricky for parents over the summer. But there are some activities you can take part in that help both your family and your business. In this CorpNet post, Nellie Akalp suggests some ideas for ways you can improve both areas of your life over the summer.

Optimize the Content Supply Chain

If you want your business to run as efficiently as possible, you need to optimize in all areas — including content marketing. In this TopRank Marketing post, Ashley Zeckman shares an interview that dives into the world of content supply chains and how you can optimize them.

