10 Tips to Ensure Your Small Business Website Delivers Results

Creating a website is one of the most important things you’ll do when getting your business up and running. It can help you market your offerings, communicate with customers and complete sales. So you need to be very intentional about how you create it and then constantly work to improve it going forward. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you create the best possible website for your business.

Include These Critical Factors for Website Success

Every business’s website looks different, but there are some components that should be included in just about every one. To ensure that your website is well poised to help you appeal to customers and meet your goals, check out this Search Engine Journal post by Corey Morris.

Consider the Best Location for Your Content

When you create marketing content for your business, you can choose to keep it on your own website or send it to another location. There are pros and cons to both, so it’s important to carefully consider the options. Julie Joyce elaborates in this Marketing Land post.

Create Quality Content Consistently

Blogging or content creation is a great way to keep your website fresh. But you need to create a schedule that works for your business. In this Content Champion post, Loz James discusses how often you should blog as a business owner. And BizSugar members shared their thoughts here.

Get Inspired by These Trending Typography Designs

Typography is an important component of any website or branding design. So it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with some of the latest trends in typography to improve the look of your website. Lana Miro shares some current design inspiration for your consideration in this DIY Marketers post.

Get More Done with Less Effort

Whether it’s through your website or any other process for your business, efficiency is paramount. If you can get more done with less, then your business can grow faster than ever before. See more in this GetResponse post by Ada Durzynska.

Be a Better Blogger with These Unique Tips

If you have a blog on your website, there are several tried and true tactics you can use to improve it. But if you’ve already got the basics down, you could possibly benefit from the more unique tips in this Basic Blog Tips post by Janice Wald.

Take Charge of Your Bounce Rate and Boost Conversion

Getting people to click over to your website isn’t enough to make it a success. The ultimate goal is to get visitors to actually stay and convert them into customers. So you need to work on improving your bounce and conversion rates. Susan Solovic includes more information in this post.

Start Marketing Before You Have a Product

Your website can be a great way for you to build some buzz before a product launch. In fact, there are several ways you can start marketing your business before you even have a product to offer. Here are some suggestions from Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings. Then you can see commentary from members of the BizSugar community here.

Consider These Success Factors for Shopify Sites

If you host your ecommerce website on Shopify, there are some specific measures of success to consider. Since the platform is different than any other type of website, it’s important that you know what to look for as you progress. Check out this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya for more.

Promote Your Content on Social Media

Once you post content to your website, you need to find different ways to get the word out and encourage potential customers to interact with it. Social media should be at the top of your list for doing just that. In this Social Media HQ post, Chris Zilles offers some social media methods that you can use to effectively get the word out about your content.

