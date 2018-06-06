How to Make 360 Product Photography for Your Ecommerce Business

One of the major barriers for customers shopping online is the inability to see their potential purchase from every angle. But 360 products photography is an emerging concept that can help to eliminate that barrier. Essentially, it’s a type of photography that shows a product rotating around so the potential buyer can see the product in a more realistic and 3D format. This can help them get a better idea of the size, scale, and how all of the different angles and components fit together.

This type of product photography might sound intimidating to some ecommerce business owners. But it’s actually fairly doable with just a few essential pieces of equipment. It’s even something you can do from home. Here’s a quick guide to what you need when it comes to 360 product photography equipment.

360 Product Photography Equipment

Camera

As with any type of photography, a great camera is key. For 360 product photography specifically, you’ll need a camera with manual mode. So consider a DSLR from one of the main manufacturers like Canon or Nikon, which you can use for traditional product photography as well.

Tripod

It’s also essential that your camera stays in the same exact spot throughout the shooting process. Since you can’t hope to hold it still for that long, especially while having to adjust the product itself, you’ll need a sturdy tripod to hold the camera steady so the camera doesn’t move or shift slightly, as this could cause blurriness or even a distorted look in your images.

Rotating Turntable

At first glance, it might look like a 360 product photo is captured by moving the camera around the product. However, it’s actually done by keeping the camera absolutely still and rotating the product around in a circle. To accomplish this movement in a seamless way that won’t cause any distortion in your images, you’ll need a rotating turntable that you can set products on. There are even electric versions you can plug in so they’ll automatically rotate the exact same amount of degrees for every turn.

Remote Shutter Release

A remote shutter release is a device that you can hold away from your camera to actually activate the shutter and capture photos. This is technically optional, but it can help you to take photos without having to press the actual button on the camera. Doing this, you’d run the risk of shifting the camera slightly and distorting the final image. In some cases, you might be able to get this product with your camera in a kit. However, there are also plenty of third party products available. Just make sure whichever one you choose is compatible with your specific camera.

Plain Background

You also need to be able to photograph your product from every angle without having the background distort or distract from the product itself. So you’ll probably want a plain white or other neutral background to go behind your product setup. You can purchase plain white paper from a craft store or use a pre-made photo background. If you want something a bit more interesting, you could use a color other than white. But it’s a good idea to use a solid color so that the background doesn’t distort the image of the product.

Studio Lights

To make sure your product is properly lit and consistent in its lighting throughout every angle, invest in some professional photography lights with umbrella attachments. This should reflect the light throughout your photo area so that there aren’t inconsistent light and dark spots as customers view the product from every side.

360 Viewer

Once you’ve taken the images, you need to turn them into a file that allows people to view them as one consistent image, as if the product is simply rotating on the screen. A 360 viewer is a type of editing software designed specifically for 360 degree images. So you’ll need one of these programs to combine all of your images and turn it into a file you can display on your product page.