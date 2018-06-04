Amazon Adds New Essentials Tier to Business Prime Shipping Service

When Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its Prime Business shipping service in October of 2017, it gave businesses the same convenience it did consumer with unlimited shipping. But the lowest tier of the service started with up to 10 users, pricing out many smaller businesses.

Amazon Business Prime Shipping Essentials Tiers

The new tier, called Essentials is going to allow businesses with up to three users to start using the service for $179 per year. This is much lower than the $499 annual price for the Small tier businesses may have had to choose because they didn’t have another option.

Shipping has become a critical piece of today’s business environment — and not just for ecommerce. Whether a small business is shipping items or receiving them, Amazon Prime Business provides an affordable solution.

According to Amazon, Essentials was created to address the specific needs of small-to-medium sized businesses as well as sole proprietors and startups. With Essentials, companies with up to three users on their Amazon Business account now have a shipping option that is more affordable.

The membership tiers and prices for Amazon Business so far include:

Essentials: $179 per year for up to 3 users

$179 per year for up to 3 users Small: $499 per year for up to 10 users

$499 per year for up to 10 users Medium: $1,299 per year for up to 100 users

$1,299 per year for up to 100 users Enterprise: $10,099 per year for over 100 users

What is Amazon Business Prime Shipping?

Amazon Business Prime Shipping allows everyone on your business account to get unlimited free two-day shipping when making purchases on behalf of the business on eligible items.

Some of the other benefits of the membership include Prime Early Access to deals and more shipping options. In addition to the free two-day shipping, standard shipping is also free. One-day shipping is free on qualifying items for orders over $35 so long as the orders are placed prior to standard delivery cutoff times and are bound for available delivery destinations.

To check whether these delivery options are available for your location or shipping destinations see eligible items and addresses here.

The Convenience of Free Shipping

As a business, you probably purchase many items from Amazon to run your company. So free shipping and two day delivery are likely a great convenience. Amazon’s new Essentials tier, enables more small businesses to take advantage of this service.