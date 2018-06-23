Amazon WorkDocs Introduces Multi-User Collaboration with Benefits for Small Business Teams

Amazon Web Services (AWS) just announced a new collaborative editing feature for Amazon WorkDocs with big implications for small business teams. The new capability is made possible as a result of a partnership with Hancom, a company which provides office productivity software.

Because of this partnership, WorkDocs users will now be able to edit Microsoft Office documents in their browser without having to install any applications or connect with another web service. This according to Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist for the company on the official AWS New Blog.

Amazon WorkDocs provides an affordable service for small businesses, and many startups use it because of the value it offers. At only $5 per month per user, the service provides the first Terabyte of storage for free along with the reliable infrastructure of AWS for always-on availability. The new editing feature means better collaboration for users no matter where they are.

Amazon WorkDocs Collaboration

According to Barr, users can now create a document and start sharing it with their team members using the collaborative editing capability of Hancom Thinkfree Office Online. Users can create new documents, worksheets, and presentations. They can then share these documents and make changes to files from a web browser.

The editing capability also extends to Microsoft Office files, which can be accomplished from the WorkDocs web application using Hancom. This means users don’t have to worry about switching apps when they want to make changes to Microsoft Office files.

Users can be located anywhere and use any device to access WorkDocs. All it takes is for the WorkDocs administrator to enable it.

Access From Anywhere

As more startups and established small businesses continue to use a distributed workforce, the ability to access resources and collaborate is crucial.

The AWS platform delivers these capabilities to large enterprises every day, and small entrepreneurs can also take advantage of it at price points any small business can afford. This includes a secure and compliant platform where the data is encrypted in transit and at rest with management controls and active directory integration.

The new editing feature is now available for free to all WorkDocs users in the US West (Oregon) Region. Other regions can expect the feature to become available in the next couple of weeks.