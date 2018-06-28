5 Easy Steps to Improve Your Small Business Email Signature

Small business owners have all types of marketing tools and tricks available at their fingertips. One of the smallest marketing tools you can add to your overall strategy is your email signature.

I’m embarrassed to admit that for years I overlooked my email signature any never paid much attention to it. Then, I saw myself responding to subtle pitches in other people’s email signatures and realized they were on to something.

Email Signature Marketing

Here are just a few easy ways to market better with your email signature.

Link to Your Website and Social Media

It’s obvious that you’ll want to link to your website and social media accounts in your email signature. It’s an easy way to direct people to learn more about you and what you do. You might even want to link to a directory page on your website connects people to the content they’re looking for.

This is great for brand awareness and to boost credibility. You’d be surprised at how many people will often click on these links

Link to Your Blog

Do you have a personal or company blog? Why don’t you include it in your email signature? The blog is one of the aspects of internet marketing that always getting constantly updated. It has fresh content which creates more value for your audience and can hold their attention longer.

Adding a call to action to your email signature that invites people to check out your latest blog post could lead to more unique partnerships or even some loyal subscribers.

Share Recent Samples of Your Work

Are an author of an interesting book or have you just completed a cool product? Share a link to recent work samples in your email signature. If you’re a photographer, you can add a link to your latest shoot. If you’re an author, you can shout out your book.

Recent media appearances can also be a great way to showcase your work and credibility without even sending a hard pitch. I have a friend who invites people to check out her interview on the news as part of her email signature.

It instantly markets her business and establishes her as an expert in her field.

Have a conference or trade show you’ll be speaking at? Add that to your email signature to spread awareness among the people you communicate with.

Direct Offers

Are you currently running an offer to convert traffic to your site into leads? This is an easy question to answer because you should always be running offers to promote your business’ products and services.

Invite people to check out your services page on your website or shop in your online store. You can also link to your calendar so people can book a consult with you.

This is an easy way to get the word out about your services and even line up some potential clients.

Industry Research

Data has a very central role when it comes to enhancing your marketing efforts. Given the overwhelming information on the internet, people are looking for specifics. Are you the author of an authoritative industry report? Why don’t you create a link for it in your email signature or drop some knowledge?

This can be much more effective than sharing a mere motivational quote in your email signature and you can even tie it to your offer.

For example, you can say something like: “X number of small businesses currently use Facebook ads to boost their profits by $X annually. Click here to schedule a consult with me so you can start doing the same.”

Summary

Optimizing your email signature is a small but effective tool to add to your overall marketing strategy. It can enhance your email pitches, draw more people to your site and social platforms, and even help you book sales calls passively. If you haven’t yet, it’s time to take a few minutes to rework your signature so you can get optimal results.

Republished by permission. Original here.