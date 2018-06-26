Freshworks 360 Unites Sales, Marketing and Support Channels for Small Businesses

With the launch of Freshworks 360, small businesses can now access a fully integrated cloud-based omnichannel customer engagement solution.

Freshworks 360 will bring together and manage all support, sales and marketing communications across different channels on a single platform. And it does this while at the same time being able to engage, convert and support conversations with customers through email, phone, chat, mobile and social channels.

In today’s business environment, customer engagement has become an integral component in company operations. While large enterprises are deploying technologies to make this engagement possible, not all small businesses are able to take advantage of it. The cost, complexity and implementation are some of the issues making it difficult for owners of small businesses.

Girish Mathrubootham, co-founder and CEO of Freshworks, says small companies, as well as some enterprises, have been left out in the cold when it comes to customer engagement software.

In a recent press release, Mathrubootham explains, “Sales, marketing and customer support professionals have been forced to use bloated, siloed CRM and support systems, while HR and IT have been beholden to bulky products with unnecessary features and exorbitant price tags… We are on a mission to put easy-to-use business software in the hands of the people who need it and Freshworks 360 is a major step in helping us do exactly that.”

Freshworks 360

Freshworks announced the launch of 360 while it also achieved a new milestone in its annual recurring revenue. The company reached the $100 million mark by expanding its user-base of more than 150,000 businesses and organizations around the world.

Current clients includes tens of thousands of small business and large enterprise customers such as Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba, Cisco, Veeva, OfficeMax, M&C Saatchi and others around the world.

The Freshworks 360 cloud bundle includes the full portfolio of products the company has built over the past year. With 360, businesses will have access to Freshchat (customer messaging software), Freshcaller (call center software), Freshmarketer and Freshteam.

These tools have been designed to work together so businesses can have a comprehensive platform to help marketers, human resources teams and support professionals engage with each other and their customers.

Businesses can now access customer conversations, data and marketing touchpoints including chats and social media mentions. The entire history of each customer can be accessed to deliver a complete end-to-end experience.

Freshworks 360 is now available. A free trial is being offered for current users of any Freshworks application.