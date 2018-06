I don’t know what it is about a guy in the background with an evil grin that makes me happy.

I’ve done a few in the same vein: guy selling balloons has guy behind him selling “sharp little pins,” guy juggling bowling pins has guy in background with evil grin readying a bowling ball …

I think it’s something about the potential for mischief — the delayed payoff…

But mostly I think it’s a funny evil grin.