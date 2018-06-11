About Us   |   Advertise

IHOP — Make That IHOB — Gets Flame Broiled Over Rebranding

by In Marketing Tips 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
The Daily Caller Publisher Channel Content by
The Daily Caller
IHOP Rebrand: IHOP -- Make That IHOB -- Gets Flame Broiled Over Rebranding

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) decided to change its name to IHOb (the “b” stands for burgers”) to roll out seven new meat sandwiches its adding to the menu, and America’s fast food establishments are broiling the restaurant for it.

IHOP Rebrand

IHOP dropped the new acronym slip publicly last week, sparking widespread speculation as to what the “b” stands for in the rejiggered name. People didn’t have to wait for a long time to find out. The stalwart of pancake restaurants released a video Monday morning letting hungry Americans know that the “b” stands for burgers.

Other establishments known for burgers (not pancakes) took immediate notice.

Texas-based Whataburger came out swinging Monday, claiming they love their pancakes but they would never switch their name to “Whatapancake.”

Fast food chain Wendy’s said they aren’t afraid of IHOP’s move, because a place that thinks making pancakes is too hard isn’t going to craft up delicious burgers.

Twitter users also chimed in, largely throwing disapproval, some praise and a few jokes IHOP’s way.

Twitter users also chimed in, largely throwing disapproval, some praise and a few jokes IHOP’s way.

Republished by permission. Original here.

Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼

The Daily Caller

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller is a 24-hour news publication providing its audience with original reporting, in-depth investigations, thought-provoking commentary and breaking news. In six years, The Daily Caller readership has grown to more than 16.5 million unique visitors per month and draws more than 59 million monthly pageviews.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap