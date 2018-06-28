7 Places to Incorporate Your Small Business Online

Incorporating a small business or forming an LLC comes with several advantages, including protecting the owners and stockholders against personal liability and helping prevent misunderstandings among equity splits. The process of incorporating your small business can be started by contacting the state office responsible for registering corporations in your state. Having an attorney incorporate your business for you can be one of the easiest ways to incorporate. However, you can file for incorporation yourself, and avoid the expense of using a lawyer.

Where to Incorporate Online

There is a number of places you can file to incorporate your small business online. Take a look at the following seven sites you can incorporate your business on the internet.

Incorporate.com

Incorporate.com offers an affordable way for small businesses to incorporate quickly and efficiently. On Incorporate.com you simply need to decide how you want to incorporate, whether it’s LLC, C Corporation, S Corporation or Nonprofit. You then need to select a state for your new business and choose the best Incorporation.com package for your business’s incorporation requirements.

For example, if you are incorporating your small business to an LLC in the state of Alaska, packages start as low as $99, which includes limited liability for business debts and obligations, pass-through taxes and enhanced credibility and no residency requirement.

Legal Zoom

Legal Zoom is another place where you can incorporate your small business online. This simple to use online portal enables you to set up an LLC, an S Corp, C Corp or Nonprofit with ease. If you’re unsure which business structure is right for your business, you can use Legal Zoom’s comparison chart to compare business types. You can also check if your chosen business name is available on Legal Zoom. Packages on Legal Zoom start from $79 plus filing fees.

My Corporation

My Corporation’s professional document filing services helps small businesses save time, money and hassle in forming their corporation. The site’s three-step approach involves you answering a few basic questions about your business, My Corporation preparing the documents and you then receiving your completed filings. On My Corporation you can call their business filing experts at any time who will walk you through the incorporation process. My Corporation’s incorporation services start at just $89, plus the required government fees.

Form-A-Corp

Form-A-Corp provides a three-tiered approach to forming a corporation. The first step is ‘Discovery’ where Form-A-Corp learns more about your business, gathers information and addresses any questions or concerns you may have. The second step is ‘Processing’, in which Form-A-Corp helps you choose the right entity, file the documents and more. The final step is ‘Launch’, which involves Form-A-Corp preparing and providing you with everything needed to launch your business.

Max Filings

If you’re looking to form an LLC, S Corporation, C Corporation or Nonprofit, Max Filings can incorporate your business for you. In five minutes or less you can set your small business up as a corporation by stating the type of business you want, the state you require and the package.

Max Filings packages range from $49 plus state fees for its silver package to $299 plus state fees for its Platinum Package.

Inc For Free

Inc For Free provides an entity setup service, which, as you might have guessed, is free. You only have to pay the state fees and postage, which are mandatory when forming an LLC or corporation. Simply choose your entity type and state, fill in simple company information and choose the best business upgrades on Inc For Free.

Incorporate Time

You can use Incorporate Time’s simple to use order form to set up your corporation online. Fill in the form and Incorporate Time will begin processing your order immediately. You will receive your order confirmation within 24 hours. Fees for incorporating your business on Incorporate Time vary depending on which state you are incorporating in. For example, in Alabama the fees are $299, whist in Delaware the fees are a lower $159.