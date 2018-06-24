Introbrand Aims to Help Small Businesses Create DIY Effects for Your Online Video

Video has become the calling card of today’s digital business ecosystem. And for many small businesses, the DIY route is the way to go because of the cost. Introbrand has created a service which fills a particular niche in this segment. It allows you to make intros, outros and logo animations for your videos.

Introbrand Video Animation Tool

A professional quality intro with your logo and text is a great introduction to your brand. Even if you currently don’t have any content, just creating an animated logo intro can have a powerful impact.

What Introbrand has done is provide an easy to use platform at a price point all businesses should be able to afford. For less than $20 you can get a professionally designed intro or outro and logo animation with music. And according to company founder and owner of Introbrand Florian Heger — and Small Business Trends’ own personal experience creating both videos below — it can be done in three minutes. It actually took less than three minutes for each video below.

Sample A

Sample B

In recent press release, Heger explains, “As someone with close to two decades of experience in the industry, I know how expensive and time-consuming animation design video production can be. That’s why Introbrand was developed — to turn the tedious animation production chain into a fully digital product, saving individuals time, money, and frustration along the way.”

The platform has a number of templates and music you can choose from for 3, 5 and 8-second clips. Once you make these selections along with the color for your text, you insert your logo and preview it in 360 pixels as in the samples above. When you are ready to buy, you will be able to choose higher quality images, all the way up to 4K.

The Differentiating Factor

Introbrand distinguishes itself by focusing mainly on one aspect of video animation. Other animation tools such as Animaker and Animatron do provide comprehensive tools also specializing in different aspects of the creative process.

But if all you want to create is a quality animation with your own logo, Introbrand is as easy and affordable as it gets.

A 28 second video is all it takes to show you how Introbrand works.