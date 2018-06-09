Join Barry Moltz in this Webinar on Business Growth Through Technology



Barry Moltz shares his 20 plus years of entrepreneurial experience to help business owners get unstuck and moving forward in a new BizTalk Webinar Series.

Technology Hacks: How to Make Your Small Business Grow in Less Time will be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. EST.

Moltz is going to cover Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Text and Email Marketing, Business Automation and other technologies so you can grow your business more easily.

With the lessons and tools Barry will provide, you will be able to compete more effectively and deliver the best customer experience.

