Administrative Support, Customer Service and Sales Top Most Popular Jobs at Small Businesses

These are the Most Popular Small Business Jobs Right Now

Small businesses may not be adding jobs at the rate bigger companies are right now. But they are growing and adding new jobs to the economy.

What jobs are getting filled at America’s small businesses, however? To find out, leading jobs site Indeed.com  looked at the job categories with the most clicks over the last three months.

The most popular job opening — by category — at small businesses right now is Administrative Support. That’s followed by Customer Service in second and Sales as the third most popular.

Overall, the top 10 most popular jobs, according to clicks at Indeed, shows a trend in how and where small businesses may be growing.

“A recent Indeed report found that behind-the-scenes roles in retail like warehouse, marketing, and tech showed 31% growth overall, possibly reflecting an increase in ecommerce,” says Indeed SVP of HR, Paul Wolfe. “It’s exciting to see an increase in job seeker interest for retail and warehousing roles among small businesses as well.”

Jobs in the category of Installation, Maintenance, and Repair were fourth on Indeed’s popularity rankings. Management roles are fifth.

Rounding out the Top 10 job categories for small businesses are Food Service (6th), Driver (7th), Warehouse (8th), Retail (9th), and Medical Technician (10th).

Indeed considers a small business to be one with less than 150 employees.

According to the latest ADP employment reports, small businesses added 38,000 of the 178,000 new jobs to the U.S. economy for May. That report considers a small business to be one with 50 or fewer employees. Most of those added jobs were “goods producing” roles.

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 17 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the newspaper business in Pennsylvania. His experience includes being a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.

