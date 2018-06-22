About Us   |   Advertise

The Recent Sales Report Gave Management Some Bad Vibes

Music Business Cartoon

I don’t know if I’ve talked about it here before, but I was a music major in college. I played trombone and wasn’t too bad if I say so myself.

But I don’t really do very many music cartoons. I don’t know why, but I don’t seem to.

But one day while racking my brain for a new take on the sales graph, it occurred to me that it looked like a vibraphone. But I didn’t think anyone would recognize that, so I tried out marimba, glockenspiel, chimes, and finally settled on the xylophone.

Everyone knows the xylophone. I think.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review.

