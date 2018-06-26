Podcasts to Help You Run your Business, Here are 15 Chosen by the Experts

There are a number of ways to learn more about business and to hear what others are doing. Listening to audio is just one way to get this information in a fun format. That’s why we asked members of the Young Entrepreneur Council the following question:

“Podcasts are becoming increasingly popular. What business podcast do you think has the best insights on running a business, and why?”

Podcasts for Entrepreneurs

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. The Top

“Without a doubt, Nathan Latka’s “The Top” podcast has the best business insights, especially if you are in SaaS. Nathan asks his guests hard-hitting questions and has them tell his audience what their revenues are, customer counts, churn, average customer value, monthly marketing spend and more. It’s quick, and gives you incredible insights in each episode. ” ~ Brandon Pindulic, OpGen Media

2. Visibility Vixen

“As an entrepreneur, I am always looking for actionable business tips and insight from successful entrepreneurs. One of the best (and underrated) podcasts that I love is the ‘Visibility Vixen‘ podcast, which is hosted by Michelle Lewis. She interviews high-profile founders while providing simple tips on branding and video marketing for digital entrepreneurs. ” ~ Kristin Marquet, Creative Development Agency, LLC

3. Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman

On Masters of Scale, “Reid Hoffman interviews very successful entrepreneurs like Howard Schultz, Sara Blakely and Sam Altman, among many others. You learn a lot through their journeys, whether their failures or successes. One of my favorite episodes on running a business is ‘The 10 Commandments of Startup Success with Guest Host Tim Ferriss.’ I highly recommend it!” ~ Adelaida Diaz-Roa, Nomo FOMO

4. Opt-Out Life

“The ‘Opt-Out Life‘ podcast is relatively new and has instantly moved to the top of my list. Nate Broughton and Dana Robinson interview business owners who have built million-dollar businesses while staying focused on lifestyle, the “opt-out life.” It’s a great way to learn from successful business owners who have achieved the perfect work-life balance. The stories and tactics provide incredible perspective.” ~ Drew Gurley, Redbird Advisors

5. Startups for the Rest of Us

“Rob Walling and Mike Taber have published hundreds of episodes for those business owners who are a little more tech savvy. At this point, just about every single topic has been covered, and the episodes are super actionable.” ~ Justin McGill, LeadFuze

6. Slacking Ambition

“‘Slacking Ambition‘ is a great motivational podcast. It helps me get through my desire to occasionally procrastinate, as the host, Matt Wells, interviews a variety of people who are making their dreams come true.” ~ Colbey Pfund, LFNT Distribution

7. The Tim Ferriss Show

“‘The Tim Ferriss Show‘ covers many interesting topics and he interviews experts in fields from fitness and psychology, as well as business. I especially like that many of the guests talk about time management, efficiency and ways to get more accomplished. I can usually pick up a few valuable ideas from every broadcast.” ~ Shawn Porat, Scorely

8. a16z

“Some of the smartest minds in the room are addressing either the most timely or the most fundamental topics for entrepreneurs. It helps that they are funding the future and are aware of what’s next.” ~ Brennan White, Cortex

9. Entrepreneurs on Fire

“This podcast is more of a series of entrepreneurial storytelling narratives told in an interview format. Through this podcast, you learn from other business professionals about the best way to operate a business.” ~ Chris Quiocho, Offland Media

10. Twinnovation

“Certainly, the most fun and entertaining business podcast out there has to be ‘Twinnovation.’ While it may not be in the mold of a traditional business advice podcast, it still provides an excellent outlook on creativity and entrepreneurship. The podcast is basically a fake Shark Tank, but the ideas are usually well thought out and provide interesting insight into design practices and consumer mentality.” ~ Zohar Steinberg, token payments

11. B2B Revenue Leadership

“I have gotten a ton of value out of the ‘B2B Revenue Leadership‘ show. If you are in any type of B2B industry or a business development role, this is a podcast full of gold in terms of systems for scaling, team building, business-development strategies and client management. I highly recommend it.” ~ Richard Lorenzen, Fifth Avenue Brands

12. Leaders in the Trenches

“Gene Hammett’s podcast, called ‘Leaders in The Trenches,’ is one of the best for getting helpful tips for entrepreneurs, startups and leadership. He interviews lots of experts, and dips into his own considerable experience with growing companies. I’d encourage all entrepreneurs to listen to Gene and have their employees do so as well.” ~ Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting

13. How I Built This

“This is a great podcast from NPR. The host interviews startup business owners from a wide range of industries. The format is very casual and they talk about what it takes to build a business from the ground up. Lots of common business problems come up and are discussed. It’s extremely interesting and entertaining. If you’re a business professional with any interest in business growth and entrepreneurship, then this is a must listen!” ~ Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

14. The Twenty Minute VC

“I’m a big fan of ‘The Twenty Minute VC‘ with Harry Stebbings. In each interview, Harry dives deep into the venture capitalists backgrounds and stories. Seeing the world from their perspective is incredibly insightful for founders looking to raise funding for their ventures.” ~ Ben Lang, IT Kit

15. Cardone Zone

“The ‘Cardone Zone: with Grant Cardone‘ is a good one. Grant shares practical sales techniques every business person needs, and his ‘face the brutal facts’ approach does not sugarcoat the real-life challenges of running a business. His delivery is inspiring and motivational, but he is not a researcher who interviews other researchers: He is a practitioner and operator who made it big, so you learn directly from him.” ~ Matthew Capala, Alphametic